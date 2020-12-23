St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announces award winners

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce surprised the winners of its annual Celebrate St. Helena awards on Monday.

This year’s winners are Pizzeria Tra Vigne, Business of the Year; Tony Leonardini, Citizen of the Year; the St. Helena Star’s Jesse Duarte, Employee of the Year; and St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167, Nonprofit of the Year.

Tra Vigne adapted to the pandemic by offering live cooking demonstrations on social media and selling kits to make pizza and mozzarella at home. The restaurant also supported firefighters and fire victims during this year’s wildfires.

Leonardini, a former St. Helena firefighter, shot widely viewed videos that gave many Upvalley residents their first glimpses at the devastation caused by the Glass Fire.

Duarte, a reporter at the Star since 2006, took over the paper after former editor Dave Stoneberg was laid off in September.

The Odd Fellows launched what might become a new St. Helena tradition with their wine barrel Easter eggs, and also delivered barrels for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Wine Barrel Tour. When the pandemic began, members of the Odd Fellows volunteered for the St. Helena Community Food Pantry.