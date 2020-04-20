St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, city offer webinar for small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Helena are holding a webinar to answer questions about the CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other Small Business Administration (SBA) resources at 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Scott Rogalski of the Northern California Small Business Development Center, Blaine Laney of the Northern California Financial Development Corporation, and Tracy Calkins, director of retail banking for Poppy Bank, will discuss CARES ACT loans and answer questions such as:

- I’ve applied for a loan, but now what?

- What should small businesses do now?

- What other financial tools/resources are available?

Register for the free Zoom webinar and submit questions at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArdeCurTsjHNNa1_4pGTW8jT6BjI4myVwN. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.