The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its new Welcome Center at 1154 Main St. from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

The Welcome Center will open to the public starting Monday, May 29.

In 2022, Jean-Charles Boisset bought the downtown building that housed the previous Welcome Center. Chamber CEO Amy Carabba-Salazar worked with Boisset to vacate the building and move the Welcome Center to 1154 Main near Spring Street. In a statement, the chamber acknowledged Boisset, "who graciously funded the relocation of the new Welcome Center along with the Chamber."

The Welcome Center helps visitors learn about St. Helena’s history, find information about local businesses, discover local events and experiences, and shop St. Helena-themed retail. The Welcome Center also houses the Chamber of Commerce offices, which serve 256 business partners and oversee destination marketing to support economic stability.

The Welcome Center will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, and provide a free restroom to the general public. Last year the Welcome Center saw 22,000 visitors, distributed more than 11,000 maps, referred visitors and locals to partner businesses, booked over 100 hotel rooms through sthelena.com, generated thousands of dollars in experience bookings for partners, and worked with industry leaders like Visit Napa Valley and Visit California.

