The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors seeks nominations for the 2019 Celebrate St. Helena Community Awards.
Since 1971, The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce has recognized citizens and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the community with annual awards. We are again calling for nominations from the community. Honorees will be chosen from nominations submitted by the public in the following categories:
• Business of the Year
• Employee of the Year
• Non-Profit of the Year
• Citizen of the Year
Honorees are selected and announced in mid to late December, and recognized at the annual Celebrate! St. Helena event held in 2020. Deadline for nominations is Dec. 6. For details, visit https://sthelena.wufoo.com/forms/m1gfnyf71fo15nk/