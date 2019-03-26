A group of St. Helena youth will spend part of their summer vacation in Haiti working to improve the quality of life in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.
This will be the 10th trip overall and third visit to Haiti for the Grace Episcopal Church youth group led by Erika Mueller. Previous destinations have included a Navajo reservation in New Mexico, Houston post-Hurricane Harvey, Guatemala, and Fairbanks, Alaska.
Twenty-one youth members and six adults will spend one week working on construction projects in the mountain village of Fond Blanc, which is about two hours from Port-au-Prince. The June 15-23 trip is being coordinated with Next Step Ministries, which assesses local needs and advises visiting church groups on how they can help.
“(Next Step) has groups plugged in all summer long, so we’re just one piece in a really big puzzle,” Mueller said. “We get to come in and do our work and see some progress, but we know we’re part of something much bigger.”
A March 16 “Have a Heart for Haiti” fundraiser held at the church raised more than $20,000 for the trip. Fundraising will continue after Easter with “Flamingo Flamboyance,” where would-be donors pay to have pink flamingos removed from their lawn or moved to the lawn of another would-be donor.
During the trip, the group will reconnect with villagers they met during previous visits in 2013 and 2015, when St. Helena youth helped build an orphanage, church and school to serve the population of a few hundred people.
“We’ve built relationships, especially with the children,” Mueller said. “Kids are climbing all over you the whole week.”
Some members of the youth group have stayed in touch with the Haitian kids through a sponsorship program, and a few members have older siblings who went on one of the previous trips.
The trip costs about $1,900 per person to cover travel expenses and reimburse the Fond Blanc community for the cost of food. Fundraising will pay for about half of that cost, and youth and their families will pay the rest.
“It’s pretty incredible for one little community being able to raise this much money,” Mueller said.
People can donate at grace-episcopal.org/donate-now (select "youth group donation") or send a check with “mission trip” in the memo line to Grace Episcopal Church, Attention Erika Mueller, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, CA 94574.