St. Helena churches change practices in light of COVID-19

During worship, he said, “As we generally practice intinction of the host into the cup, each person dips their bread into the chalice, there is less concern about hand to hand or hand to mouth infection. However, we are now handing out a piece of bread per person instead of them taking the bread themselves.”

For cleanliness, the church has disinfectant liquid at the front and rear of the sanctuary, in the fellowship hall and near the restrooms. Additionally, Owens said, “We are encouraging regular handwashing, which is quite appropriate for Good Friday in honor of Pilate’s sudden need for cleanliness!

“Finally, we are asking people to stay home from worship if they are not well -- so that the sharing is the good kind and not the infectious kind.”

Jonathan Eastman, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Helena, said church leaders are recommending that if people are not feeling well, they should stay home and visit their doctor to get a diagnosis. “If you are sick and need support, let the office or me know and we can arrange to bring soup or other necessities as well as offer prayers for health,” Eastman writes.