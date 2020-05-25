St. Helena churches team up to give away free produce

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With more families needing food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church and the St. Helena United Methodist Church recently expanded their food giveaway from once a month to twice a month.

The drive-through produce distribution event is offered from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month in the carport of the Adventist church at Main Street and Elmhurst Avenue.

The two churches have been teaming up on the events since fall 2018. Robert Kurtz, pastor of the Adventist church, said he hopes to soon be able to offer the event every Wednesday in coordination with the Napa Food Bank, which provides most of the produce.

For the May 20 giveaway, the churches teamed up with Grant Showley of Grace Episcopal Church. Showley and his team provided takeaway meals and supplies such as paper towels and toilet paper.

Unlike the St. Helena Community Food Pantry’s giveaways at the Adventist church’s fellowship building, the Wednesday produce giveaways are available to anyone from as far away as Pope Valley, with no income restrictions.

The next event will be at 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.