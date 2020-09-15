St. Helena City Attorney Kara Ueda appointed judge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kara Ueda is stepping down as St. Helena’s city attorney after being appointed as a judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Ueda’s appointment on Aug. 28. A Davis resident, Ueda was named St. Helena city attorney last October, when the City Council entered into a legal services contract with her law firm, Best Best & Krieger LLP.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to be appointed,” Ueda told the council on Sept. 8, saying she has “truly enjoyed” her time as city attorney.

“We’ve been deeply honored to work with Kara over the last number of months, and we certainly wish her great things moving forward,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

The council will consider a resolution on Sept. 22 appointing Assistant City Attorney Ethan Walsh, Ueda’s colleague at Best Best & Krieger, as city attorney.

