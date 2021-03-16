St. Helena city budget survey available through March 24

City of St. Helena
Submitted photo
The City of St. Helena is offering a Community Budget Survey to gather insights about which programs and services are most important to St. Helena residents.
Anonymous community feedback will be used to assist the City Council in aligning available financial resources with community priorities. The survey is designed to take less than 10 minutes to complete.
Paper copies of the survey (in both English and Spanish) are available at the police department and the library.
Residents are encouraged to complete the online survey by March 24.
WATCH NOW: THE ART OF SIMON BULL PHOTOS: CHECK OUT THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN NAPA IN FEBRUARY
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. Located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights, it sold for $2,705,400. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Frank Deras photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!