St. Helena city budget survey available through March 24

The City of St. Helena is offering a Community Budget Survey to gather insights about which programs and services are most important to St. Helena residents.

Anonymous community feedback will be used to assist the City Council in aligning available financial resources with community priorities. The survey is designed to take less than 10 minutes to complete.

English surveys are available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CommunityBudgetENG.

Spanish surveys are available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PresupuestoComunitarioESP.

Paper copies of the survey (in both English and Spanish) are available at the police department and the library.

Residents are encouraged to complete the online survey by March 24.

WATCH NOW: THE ART OF SIMON BULL

PHOTOS: CHECK OUT THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN NAPA IN FEBRUARY