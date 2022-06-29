St. Helena City Council adopts $18.6 million budget

The St. Helena City Council on Tuesday approved an $18.6 million General Fund budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with $1.3 million coming out of reserves.

General Fund revenues are projected at $17.3 million. Expenses are projected at $18.6 million.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Reserves will be spent mostly on one-time expenses like replacing police vehicles and other equipment, vegetation management, interim street improvements on the badly deteriorated Oak Avenue, and tenant improvements at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, where City Hall is moving.

After deducting the $1.3 million, the General Fund will have $9 million in reserves, equivalent to 49% of the fund. That exceeds the council’s reserve policy of 30%.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.