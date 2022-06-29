 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena City Council adopts $18.6 million budget

The St. Helena City Council on Tuesday approved an $18.6 million General Fund budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with $1.3 million coming out of reserves.

General Fund revenues are projected at $17.3 million. Expenses are projected at $18.6 million.

Reserves will be spent mostly on one-time expenses like replacing police vehicles and other equipment, vegetation management, interim street improvements on the badly deteriorated Oak Avenue, and tenant improvements at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, where City Hall is moving.

After deducting the $1.3 million, the General Fund will have $9 million in reserves, equivalent to 49% of the fund. That exceeds the council’s reserve policy of 30%.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

St. Helena closes budget gap

St. Helena closes budget gap

Updated revenue projections and the use of financial reserves have helped the city of St. Helena close a $1 million gap in its next budget, but significant challenges loom over the long term.

