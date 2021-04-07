St. Helena City Council adopts new vision, mission statements

Editor’s note: The St. Helena City Council adopted amended vision and mission statements on Thursday, rewording some of the language and adding new bullet points concerning equity, diversity, inclusion, youth, revenue, fire mitigation, water mitigation and climate change.
Council VisionSt. Helena strives to be a diverse, inclusive, family-friendly, economically and environmentally sustainable community which prudently manages all of its resources, continues to improve its infrastructure, ensures its water security, provides a full range of housing, business, cultural and recreational opportunities and cherishes its historic, small-town character, beautiful natural environment and high quality of life.
Council MissionThe City of St. Helena is dedicated to serving its citizens by:
- Promoting a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion
- Supporting thriving families and ensuring the health and wellbeing of our youth
- Ensuring our long-term economic sustainability and focusing on new and
diverse sources of revenue
- Preventing, preparing for, and mitigating fire and other local emergencies
- Improving and maintaining City infrastructure
- Updating our water management policies to ensure an adequate water supply
- Responding innovatively to climate change challenges and adopting environmentally sustainable best practices
- Preserving our historic, small-town, rural character
- Expanding recreational, active transportation and cultural opportunities
- Facilitating innovative, well-designed housing for residents of all backgrounds, ages and income levels
- Encouraging full civic participation and ongoing communication
- Strengthening regional collaboration with other public entities and building partnerships with local service providers and stakeholders