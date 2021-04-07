St. Helena City Council adopts new vision, mission statements

Editor’s note: The St. Helena City Council adopted amended vision and mission statements on Thursday, rewording some of the language and adding new bullet points concerning equity, diversity, inclusion, youth, revenue, fire mitigation, water mitigation and climate change.

Council VisionSt. Helena strives to be a diverse, inclusive, family-friendly, economically and environmentally sustainable community which prudently manages all of its resources, continues to improve its infrastructure, ensures its water security, provides a full range of housing, business, cultural and recreational opportunities and cherishes its historic, small-town character, beautiful natural environment and high quality of life.