St. Helena City Council adopts policy on donations

The St. Helena City Council has adopted a new process for evaluating and accepting donations from individuals, community groups and businesses.
According to the policy adopted by the council on Nov. 24, donations worth $1,000 or less may be accepted by a department director. Donations in the range of $1,001-$10,000 may be accepted by the city manager. Donations worth more than $10,000 must be accepted by the council through a written agreement.
Donated wine shall be inventoried and placed in the city’s wine cellar for use at city-sponsored events or for charitable purposes.
In choosing whether to accept a gift, staff and the council will consider whether city expenditures are required in order to accept the donation or to maintain, match or supplement it.
The policy covers donations to the city, but state law still requires councilmembers and certain employees to report gifts on a Form 700 Conflict of Interest Statement.
WATCH NOW: ST. HELENAN MIKE NIEMAN TELLS OF WORKING ON HISTORIC AIRCRAFT ENGINE
WATCH NOW: CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Five employees and 18 students attending classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District have contracted the coronavirus.
Alicia Sanner of Napa said the last promotion that went to a man less qualified than herself was the proverbial last straw, so, the 36-year-ol…
Napa County must halve its daily COVID-19 cases to escape the purple pit of the state’s color-coded rating system.
For almost 40 years, Auction Napa Valley was a fixture of wine country philanthropy, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for local charita…
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!