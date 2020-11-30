St. Helena City Council adopts policy on donations

The St. Helena City Council has adopted a new process for evaluating and accepting donations from individuals, community groups and businesses.

According to the policy adopted by the council on Nov. 24, donations worth $1,000 or less may be accepted by a department director. Donations in the range of $1,001-$10,000 may be accepted by the city manager. Donations worth more than $10,000 must be accepted by the council through a written agreement.

Donated wine shall be inventoried and placed in the city’s wine cellar for use at city-sponsored events or for charitable purposes.

In choosing whether to accept a gift, staff and the council will consider whether city expenditures are required in order to accept the donation or to maintain, match or supplement it.

The policy covers donations to the city, but state law still requires councilmembers and certain employees to report gifts on a Form 700 Conflict of Interest Statement.

