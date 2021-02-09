St. Helena City Council agrees to wind down Hunt Avenue Hub — for now

The St. Helena City Council agreed Tuesday to wind down the Hunt Avenue Hub, a downtown pop-up park created through a temporary street closure, but it’s going to keep looking for creative ways to create outdoor gathering spaces.

The city will close the Hub in 30 days or when Napa County’s COVID-19 rates move it from the Purple Tier into the less restrictive Red Tier, whichever comes sooner.

The Hub was introduced on Oct. 30 on Hunt Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue. People were drawn to it during a time when restaurants were barred from serving customers indoors and sometimes even outdoors. Public use dropped with the onset of cold weather.

As soon as Napa County enters the Red Tier, restaurants will be able to serve customers indoors at 25% capacity. Councilmembers decided that would be a good time to wind down the Hub, restore parking, and lift the burden off neighbors who’ve experienced increased truck traffic on their residential streets.

However, the city will keep investigating similar amenities, maybe along Money Way or on a smaller strip of Hunt that would leave room for truck traffic. City staff will look at options and report back to the council as soon as March 9.