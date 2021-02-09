St. Helena City Council agrees to wind down Hunt Avenue Hub — for now

The St. Helena City Council agreed Tuesday to wind down the Hunt Avenue Hub, a downtown pop-up park created through a temporary street closure, but it’s going to keep looking for creative ways to create outdoor gathering spaces.
The city will close the Hub in 30 days or when Napa County’s COVID-19 rates move it from the Purple Tier into the less restrictive Red Tier, whichever comes sooner.
The Hub was introduced on Oct. 30 on Hunt Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue. People were drawn to it during a time when restaurants were barred from serving customers indoors and sometimes even outdoors. Public use dropped with the onset of cold weather.
As soon as Napa County enters the Red Tier, restaurants will be able to serve customers indoors at 25% capacity. Councilmembers decided that would be a good time to wind down the Hub, restore parking, and lift the burden off neighbors who’ve experienced increased truck traffic on their residential streets.
However, the city will keep investigating similar amenities, maybe along Money Way or on a smaller strip of Hunt that would leave room for truck traffic. City staff will look at options and report back to the council as soon as March 9.
Amy Carabba-Salazar, president/CEO of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, said the Hub was a welcome addition that expanded the downtown and got positive feedback from 95 to 98 percent of Chamber members and downtown businesses. She suggested only that the city beautify the area of Main Street that’s blocked off with orange cones.
“It brought a lot of life to Main Street during this pandemic,” Carabba-Salazar said.
St. Helena resident Anne Carr also praised the Hub, saying the city could continue down the same path by using Money Way to create opportunities for socializing and commerce off Main Street.
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, who came up with the idea of closing off Hunt as a trail run, said he was very concerned about increased traffic on streets like Edwards that have to accommodate large delivery trucks that were blocked from using Hunt.
Dohring said the city could use Hunt in a similar way from time to time in the future, but beautifying Money Way “is a better option at this point until we figure out the parking issue and the big truck issue on Edwards.”
Councilmember Eric Hall called the Hub “a good experiment,” although parking is an issue and the area “does feel a little like a construction zone.” He said the city should “continue the conversation” about similar amenities on Railroad, Hunt or Money Way.
The council thanked Stephanie Iacobacci and the rest of city staff for organizing the Hub.
