St. Helena is taking the first steps toward implementing a 28% increase in water rates and a 50% increase in wastewater rates, with high-consumption water users experiencing the biggest increases.

On Tuesday the City Council endorsed a rate structure recommended by the council-appointed Water & Wastewater Rate Study Advisory Committee.

The council directed staff to start a public notification process required by Proposition 218. The proposed rates would come back to the council for hearings on March 28 and May 23. If adopted, the new rates would start taking effect July 1.

The new rates would fund $55 million worth of urgent and long-deferred water and wastewater projects over the next five years.

“Everybody’s going to feel this one way or another” after “years of putting this off,” Vice Mayor Eric Hall said. “I’m glad we’re addressing this in the fairest and most equitable way we can.”

Councilmember Lester Hardy praised the committee for creating a fair and legally defensible rate structure that “treats us all as part of one community.” He emphasized that the increases “are not trivial.”

“The average residential customer will be paying about $500, combined water and wastewater, every two months,” Hardy said.

The rate structure proposed by the committee is intended to improve on the current structure, which has been criticized for being too onerous for residential users and not providing enough of an incentive to conserve.

Under the proposed rates, residential and non-residential customers would pay the same price for water. That cost would increase as a customer uses more water, with three rate tiers based on consumption.

In effect, that would mean higher charges for high-consumption commercial users like wineries and hotels, which would quickly enter the third and most expensive rate tier.

Same price for everybody

The proposed rate structure “recognizes that water is water no matter who uses it,” Arlene Corsetti, a member of the advisory committee, told the council.

Corsetti said the proposed rates would encourage conservation at all consumption levels and give customers more control over their water bills. Most residential customers and small commercial customers would fall within the lowest and cheapest rate tier, she said.

California law requires water rates to be based on the actual cost of providing water service. The city justifies the three rate tiers based on its three water sources: Bell Canyon Reservoir, groundwater from the Stonebridge wells, and water purchased from the city of Napa.

Tier 1 charges (up to 11 hundred cubic feet, at 748 gallons per unit) reflect the price of Bell Canyon water, which is St. Helena’s cheapest water source. Tier 2 (12-15 HCF) reflects the higher cost of Stonebridge groundwater. Tier 3 (16 HCF and higher) reflects the cost of Napa water, which is the most expensive in St. Helena’s portfolio.

Customers with a 5/8-inch water meter, the most common in St. Helena, would see their monthly fixed charge decrease slightly from $69.89 a month to $67.75.

Use charges based on consumption would decrease slightly for customers who stay within the lowest rate tier but increase for customers in the two higher tiers.

Effect on customers

Assistant City Manager April Mitts provided examples of how the new rates would affect customers. A single-family customer with a 5/8-inch meter who uses 15 HCF would hardly see any change, with their bimonthly water bill going from $248.23 to $248.43.

A commercial customer with a 5/8-inch meter using 50 HCF would see their bimonthly water bill increase from $501.28 to $688.83.

An industrial customer with a 6-inch meter using 1,000 HCF would see their bimonthly water bill increase from $11,193.26 to $20,048.29.

The committee recommended a rate structure that collects 40% of water revenue from fixed charges and the other 60% from use charges that vary based on consumption.

Fixed charges guarantee a stable source of revenue for the city, while use charges incentivize customers to conserve water. The committee tried to strike a balance with the 40-60 ratio after also considering 35-65 and 50-50.

As with the current rate structure, drought surcharges would apply whenever St. Helena experiences a water shortage emergency. The surcharges help the city maintain stable revenue when customers conserve water.

Wastewater rates

The wastewater rate increases are simpler but also more painful for the typical customer, with users at all levels paying substantially more. Wastewater isn’t metered, so charges are based on a customer’s average winter water consumption.

A customer with average winter consumption of 8 hundred cubic feet would see their bimonthly wastewater bill increase from $171.99 to $258.38.

A customer with average winter consumption of 20 HCF would see their bimonthly wastewater bill increase from $238.95 to $377.06.

City Manager Anil Comelo noted that the recommended rates “are just one piece of the puzzle" when it comes to city finances.

“This starts us down the road of addressing the water and wastewater (Capital Improvement Project) needs,” Comelo said. “It does not yet address the other needs the city has — streets, city facilities, staffing and so on.”

