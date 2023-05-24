The St. Helena City Council voted May 17 in favor of a proposed 14,407-square-foot mansion on Madrona Avenue, overturning the Planning Commission’s denial of the controversial project.

The council focused not on the size of the project — 19,515 square feet including other structures — but on the city’s design review standards and two general plan policies discouraging conversion of farmland to non-agricultural use and strictly limiting development on farmland.

The commission ruled that the proposal violated both policies because of the net loss of 0.54 acre of ag land: 0.75 acres of vineyard will be replaced with 0.21 acres of orchard.

However, the council voted 3-1 to overturn the commission’s denial.

Councilmember Anna Chouteau noted the city recently approved another residential project on Pratt Avenue that removed vineyard, but in that case the owners had already removed the vineyards before applying for their project. The Madrona applicants were seeking permission to do so.

“We just allowed this other property to do the very same thing,” Chouteau said. “The only difference was that they took out the vineyard ahead of time. This owner could have done that and didn’t.”

Councilmember Lester Hardy noted inconsistencies in the zoning code. He also mentioned the importance of “consistency and fairness.”

‘If we find ourselves searching for a reason to deny a project that appears to comply with the rules we have in place, then what that tells us is we really need to change the rules,” Hardy said.

The city is considering updating its zoning code to limit the size of new homes on ag-zoned land, but any new regulations wouldn’t apply to the Madrona project. Chouteau suggested the city should impose those regulations as soon as possible.

Councilmember Billy Summers agreed. “We should never get into this position again,” he said.

Mayor Paul Dohring cast the only dissenting vote, deferring to the Planning Commission’s ruling.

“The Planning Commission got it right,” he said.

City staff will come back to the council with a resolution overturning the commission’s denial and adding one condition requiring transparent fencing along the vineyard portion of the property.

Vice Mayor Eric Hall recused himself from the vote because the project applicant, Joe Berchtold, donated $4,900 to Hall’s 2022 mayoral campaign.

City Attorney Ethan Walsh said Hall didn’t have an actual conflict of interest because Berchtold’s donation occurred before a new state law involving campaign contributions took effect. Hall decided to recuse himself anyway to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

