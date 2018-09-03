A majority of the St. Helena City Council wants to continue investigating a rent stabilization ordinance for Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park, an idea that’s sharply dividing park residents.
An ordinance would give Vineyard Valley residents the choice of signing a short-term lease of 12 months or less in which rent increases would be capped or a long-term lease that would not be subject to the ordinance.
The cap could be based on a percent increase over the previous year, tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or a combination of both. For example, Calistoga’s ordinance limits rent increases in mobile home parks to 6 percent of the base rent or the change in the Bay Area CPI, whichever is less.
The idea of a rent stabilization ordinance came up at the council’s goal-setting meeting in late 2017, and city staff brought a sample ordinance to the council on July 24.
An informational workshop drew more than 60 people last Thursday. During the council discussion at the end, only Mayor Alan Galbraith spoke in opposition to the ordinance. The other four councilmembers said it deserves more study.
“The motivation for this is simply to look at ways that we can protect our community and our housing and keep everybody here,” said Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth.
Councilmember Mary Koberstein rejected assertions that the ordinance is an underhanded attempt to convert the park to affordable housing. An ordinance would merely give residents the option of signing a lease subject to rent stabilization, she said.
“This is a choice,” said Councilmember Paul Dohring. “For those who are saying ‘I don’t want this,’ OK. You have that choice. But don’t take that choice away from someone else.”
Councilmembers said they need to delve into details such as which CPI to use, how to address proposed increases that would exceed the cap, and who would pay for administrative costs. Some ordinances pass a portion of those costs on to the affected residents, but other jurisdictions pay those costs themselves until a specified percentage of residents opt into rent stabilization.
Galbraith, who was skeptical of the ordinance when it came before the council in July, said he’ll likely oppose the measure.
“I’m not persuaded at this time that it’s in the interest of Vineyard Valley to pursue it,” he said.
Most Vineyard Valley residents are on long-term leases that specify annual rent increases of 3 percent a year. Those leases wouldn’t be affected by rent stabilization, but some park residents are worried that an ordinance would reduce property values and harm residents’ cordial relationship with the park’s owners.
Some opponents said the ordinance is founded in a baseless fear that the park’s longstanding ownership group will sell it to a new owner who would try to jack up the rents. Others said the city is trying to compensate for losing affordable housing at Grandview and Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park and failing to build enough new affordable units.
“I feel like you’re picking on us because we’re the last ones in town,” said Vineyard Valley resident Nora O’Neill, adding that it’s “morally and ethically wrong to try to tell someone what they can make on their property.”
The park has a track record of providing senior housing at affordable rates for 45 years, and proposed ordinance is an attempt by the city to get some credit for the park’s achievement, said Greg Reynolds, managing partner for the park’s ownership group.
As the city grasps for affordable housing, “we’re just the low-hanging fruit,” Reynolds said, adding that the park “is not for sale.”
Reynolds said he opposes the rent stabilization ordinance, but he’d love for the council to zone the park to guarantee that it remain senior housing in perpetuity.
However, other residents say an ordinance would give them an insurance policy in case the park is sold.
“The city isn’t going after Vineyard Valley,” Betsy Holzhauer said. “They want to protect home ownership for seniors.”
Park resident Pat Dell spoke in favor of an ordinance and encouraged the council to continue gathering input from residents and the ownership group.
“I hope the vitriol in the park can stop,” she said. “I think it’s time that we all start acting like the adults that we are.”