A committee charged with studying funding strategies for St. Helena’s civic assets was appointed Tuesday and will hold its first meeting on Monday, Feb. 3.
After interviewing applicants on Jan. 17, the council on Tuesday appointed all seven to the committee: George David, Daniel Hale, Elaine Honig, Patrick Kenealy, Tom McBroom, Philippa Ward and Richard Walloch.
The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force will “review and analyze the financing options for the possible construction of new or remodeled civic institutions in St. Helena as well as other infrastructure, such as storm drains and downtown streetscape, and … provide recommendations to the City Council,” according to a staff report.
David is a retired real estate investment banker with experience in real estate, finance, and resort development.
Hale, a member of the St. Helena Planning Commission, has a background in art, design, project management and construction.
Honig spent 21 years with Honig Vineyard & Winery, started the Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser, and established STUDIO 4Forty and Farm to Table(aux).
Kenealy has worked in venture capital and media, including as CEO of a global media company.
McBroom has a background in the budgeting and construction of major capital projects.
Walloch is a management consultant and project director with experience in project development and project management for the energy industry.
Ward is a real estate broker with 19 years of finance and real estate experience. She has also worked on development projects.
The committee will consult with three subject matter experts: Tom Allen, a financial management consultant; Glenn Goelz, a retired chief financial officer; and Dale Grossman, who has experience in finance, real estate and the financial elements of construction management.
The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force will hold a joint meeting with the City Council at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Vintage Hall.
The committee will talk about how to fund a new City Hall and other civic needs. The City Council hasn’t made a formal decision about the location of a new City Hall, but it’s leaning toward a City Hall/library complex on Library Lane.
The council has agreed to keep the library on its current site, although the current building could be replaced or remodeled. The council has also agreed not to invest any more money in the old City Hall building, which was rendered uninhabitable by a malfunctioning heater on Dec. 18.