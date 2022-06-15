St. Helena City Council approves $250,000 contract with Chamber of Commerce

The St. Helena City Council has approved a $250,000 annual marketing contract with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.

The amount is more than last year's $220,500 contract but less than last year's overall city contribution of $320,500, which also included a $100,000 contract for targeted business recovery marketing during the pandemic.

On May 24, Chamber CEO and President Amy Carabba-Salazar asked the council to contribute $336,325 this year, equivalent to the total amount the city paid last year plus 5%, as part of a three-year contract.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth proposed to pay the Chamber the same amount as last year, noting that the extra $100,000 was "very well spent."

"We've heard from the hotel community that they believe there's a direct result from this type of marketing, bringing in folks who are creating more (Transient Occupancy Tax) dollars," Ellsworth said. "This is money that can generate more money."

However, other councilmembers were hesitant to pay too much, saying the city should protect its General Fund reserves given the risk of an economic downturn, inflation, and the city's many unfunded infrastructure needs. They also asked to see more data directly connecting marketing efforts with increased city revenue.

"There's always the potential to increase dollars in the future," Councilmember Eric Hall said.

The council approved the $250,000 contract in a 4-1 vote, with Ellsworth dissenting.

In addition to "Visit St. Helena" destination marketing and public relations, the Chamber staffs the downtown Welcome Center, maintains a website and organizes holiday events.

