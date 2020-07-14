St. Helena City Council approves advisory measure on Adams Street question

A week after rejecting a proposed ballot initiative on technical grounds, the St. Helena City Council approved the wording of an advisory measure on whether the city should prohibit hotels on the Adams Street property.
The council voted 5-0 Tuesday to place the following non-binding advisory measure on the Nov. 3 ballot as Measure G:
“Shall the City of St. Helena prohibit hotel/motel (as defined in Section 17.04.160 of the Municipal Code, as it may be amended) development on the 5.6 acres of public land at the corner of Library Lane and Adams Street (Napa County Assessor's Parcel Number 009-150-006, adjacent to the library and commonly referred to as the Adams Street property) for at least 20 years?”
St. Helena resident Nancy Dervin collected 418 valid signatures in support of a ballot initiative calling on the city to protect the 5.6-acre parcel from hotel/motel development “in perpetuity.”
At the advice of City Attorney Kara Ueda, the council voted 3-2 on July 8 to reject Dervin’s initiative on the grounds that it didn’t specify a “legislative act” as required by state law.
Ueda said Dervin’s initiative would likely be struck down in court because it didn’t say how the prohibition would be put into effect. A majority of the council said they didn’t want to place the city in legal jeopardy by placing Dervin’s initiative on the ballot.
Measure G differs from Dervin’s initiative by referring to the city’s own definition of “hotel/motel.” Dervin’s initiative did not define that term, which Ueda said created troublesome legal ambiguities.
Measure G also specifies a term of 20 years, whereas Dervin’s initiative sought to protect the land “in perpetuity.” Dervin said most of the people who signed her petition "would see the 20-year hold as a reasonable time frame in order to satisfy the concerns of those who didn’t like the idea of forever."
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
