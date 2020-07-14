St. Helena City Council approves advisory measure on Adams Street question

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A week after rejecting a proposed ballot initiative on technical grounds, the St. Helena City Council approved the wording of an advisory measure on whether the city should prohibit hotels on the Adams Street property.

The council voted 5-0 Tuesday to place the following non-binding advisory measure on the Nov. 3 ballot as Measure G:

“Shall the City of St. Helena prohibit hotel/motel (as defined in Section 17.04.160 of the Municipal Code, as it may be amended) development on the 5.6 acres of public land at the corner of Library Lane and Adams Street (Napa County Assessor's Parcel Number 009-150-006, adjacent to the library and commonly referred to as the Adams Street property) for at least 20 years?”

St. Helena resident Nancy Dervin collected 418 valid signatures in support of a ballot initiative calling on the city to protect the 5.6-acre parcel from hotel/motel development “in perpetuity.”

At the advice of City Attorney Kara Ueda, the council voted 3-2 on July 8 to reject Dervin’s initiative on the grounds that it didn’t specify a “legislative act” as required by state law.