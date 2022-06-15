St. Helena City Council approves contract with incoming city manager

The City Council on Tuesday approved a three-year contract with incoming City Manager Anil Comelo, who's currently deputy city manager in Richmond, California.

Comelo said he plans to start working for the city on July 26.

“I'm thrilled to be selected and I'm looking forward to starting work at the city," Comelo told the council.

A press release issued by the city last Thursday calls Comelo "a seasoned veteran in Bay Area municipal services, with significant hands-on experience in budgeting and financial management, organizational development and strategic planning."

"He also brings a strong foundation in Human Resources management and community engagement and communications," according to the press release. "Over the course of his 25 year career in public service, Comelo has worked with agencies including the Cities of Beverly Hills, Oakland and San Rafael."

Comelo will replace Mark Prestwich, who resigned in February to become city manager in Palos Verdes Estates. Jim McCann has been serving as interim city manager since Prestwich departed.

“Mr. Comelo was the City Council's unanimous choice and brings both a broad administrative skill set and community sensitivity that will complement and further the work done under the Council, Mark Prestwich and Jim McCann to strengthen the City's administrative infrastructure and enhance responsiveness in local governance," said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

In the same statement, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring called Comelo "a results-oriented leader with the right combination of vision, enthusiasm and experience to help us advance a very ambitious work plan.”

Comelo has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Masters of Public Administration in Public Policy and Organizational Change from California State University, East Bay, according to the press release. He lives in Orinda and expects to move to Napa County.

In the press release, Dohring said McCann "has served our city admirably and gained the respect of many."

At Tuesday's meeting, Ellsworth thanked Prestwich and McCann for "remarkable work and a smooth and steady transition during remarkable times."

Mitts, Kellogg promoted

Meanwhile, Administrative Services Director (previously Finance Director) April Mitts has been assigned to the newly created position of assistant city manager. Assistant Administrative Services Director Mandy Kellogg has been promoted to administrative services director to replace Mitts.

On Tuesday the council approved contracts for Comelo (base salary $235,072), Mitts (base salary $181,406) and Kellogg (base salary $150,394).

Mitts has been with the city since 2014 and has a doctorate degree in public administration.

As assistant city manager, Mitts will provide oversight and direction to advance critical capital projects, drive the Measure H general obligation bond forward, provide oversight and management to the city's climate action efforts, evaluate organizational needs and recommend changes, and participate in labor negotiations and communication strategy development and implementation, according to a staff report.

Kellogg has a bachelor of arts degree and is working on a master's in public administration at Sonoma State University.

A staff report by Interim City Manager Jim McCann calls Kellogg is "well respected among City personnel and fellow municipal financial colleagues and has been an effective mentor and leader of staff."

"She is correctly viewed as a highly capable, hardworking, professional and highly confidential member of the City team," McCann wrote.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

