St. Helena’s largest and most controversial housing development in decades is moving ahead.

With scores of St. Helenans attending Monday's special hearing, the City Council voted 3-2 to approve a tentative map for the 87-unit Hunter project, with Mayor Paul Dohring and Councilmember Billy Summers voting no. The council voted 4-1 to certify the project’s final environmental impact report, with Dohring again voting no.

The city will need to grant more entitlements before construction can begin, but Monday’s decision clears a critical hurdle for a project that’s been in the planning pipeline since 2010.

Despite neighbors’ concerns about environmental impacts and the lack of specifics about the project’s affordable housing component, the council had limited authority to reject the project under state law.

City Attorney Ethan Walsh said denial would require the council to find that the project would have a “specific adverse impact” on health and safety. “The state has already tied your hands to a large degree,” he told the council.

A majority of the council took that advice to heart, noting that rejecting the project could jeopardize St. Helena’s long-range housing plan.

“We don’t have the tools … not to approve this,” Vice Mayor Eric Hall said, calling the decision “probably the most impactful” in St. Helena in the last two decades.

“Our hands are really tied,” Councilmember Anna Chouteau said.

Dohring voted against the project, saying he couldn’t determine that the tentative map was consistent with St. Helena's inclusionary housing ordinance, which requires affordable housing to be spread throughout a project site. He also acknowledged concerns about safety.

“I have to rely on my own conscience,” he said. “That’s what’s motivating me. That’s what’s informing me. That’s what keeps me up at night, worrying about the safety of my community. I don’t want anyone to be lost on my watch.”

Councilmember Lester Hardy said he’s “not a fan” of the project but said the state is applying heavy pressure on St. Helena to permit housing.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development, which is reviewing the city’s proposed housing element, issued a letter this month supporting the project and saying it will help the city meet its housing obligations.

“I don’t think the city of St. Helena comes out ahead dooming its housing element to failure and having all of that to contend with in addition to the applicant’s litigation,” Hardy said.

Hardy added that he won’t be running for council again, "so I don't have to worry about what's going to happen at the next election."

Environmental impact

The council approved a statement of overriding considerations finding that the project’s benefits — including its affordable housing — will outweigh its impacts. The EIR found that the project's only “significant and unavoidable” impact would be on “vehicle miles traveled,” which relates to traffic leves.

Project opponents said the environmental report didn’t adequately address other concerns about water consumption, the risk of flooding, and the effect on emergency evacuation routes.

In response, city staff have said that the levee protecting the property has been built and maintained properly. They also reject claims that the project will impede evacuations.

The project’s final map and water and affordable housing agreements will have to be approved later. The council will have discretion over the affordable housing agreement, but other entitlements will be “ministerial,” meaning the city won’t be able to reject them if they comply with the city’s own requirements.

Attorney Elena Neigher, representing the anti-Hunter group St. Helena Citizens for a Sustainable Future, said the project needs more environmental review. She criticized the “piecemeal” approach of approving the project one piece at a time and leaving the ministerial parts for later.

“It’s really just tying your hands … if you approve this,” Neigher said.

Dan Golub, an attorney for the applicants, said state law “strongly compels the approval of this project.”

He downplayed the traffic impact flagged by the environmental study, saying the project would actually reduce “vehicle miles traveled” by helping to relieve St. Helena’s jobs-to-housing imbalance.

