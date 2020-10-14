St. Helena City Council approves Farmstead hotel

The development agreement requires the developers to install the first segment in a network of “purple pipe” delivering recycled water from an upgraded wastewater treatment plant to the lawns and playfields on Grayson and Crane.

Once completed, the purple pipe network will save more than twice as much city water as the hotel will use, according to city staff.

If the wastewater treatment plant is not providing tertiary-treated water to Crane Park by November 2022, the applicants will have to find another way to comply with the city’s water neutrality policy.

As St. Helena enters the world of recycled water, the hotel will serve as a “scouting project to help model and map how we’re going to do this,” Ellsworth said.

The development agreement also calls for the applicants to pay $3.2 million in affordable housing fees, with $1 million set aside for Our Town St. Helena to buy the nearby Phelps property and build an affordable housing project.

“The housing element of this is really critical and innovative,” Ellsworth said.