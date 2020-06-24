St. Helena City Council awards $3.2 million contract for York Creek dam removal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena City Council awarded a $3.2 million contact Tuesday to an Arcata firm to remove the Upper York Creek Dam.

McCullough Construction will be charged with notching the dam, restoring the creek’s aquatic habitat, and removing an illegal barrier to fish passage that the city first agreed to remove in 2006.

Work is scheduled to begin next week and finish by the end of October.

“This is a legacy, longtime project, and having it at this point is wonderful and remarkable,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

McCullough’s was the lowest of six bids ranging from $3.3 million to $4.4 million. The total construction cost, with contingency, management and inspection costs, is estimated at $4.6 million.

The city will pay for the project with water bonds, grants from the Environmental Protection Agency and California Proposition 84, and $1.6 million that a previous City Council transferred from the General Fund.

Workers will open a 20-foot notch in the dam and haul approximately 9,500 cubic yards of dam material and 12,000 cubic yards of sediment trapped behind the dam to Clover Flat Landfill.