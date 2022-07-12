St. Helena City Council awards contracts to move City Hall

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena City Council has awarded more than $2 million in contracts associated with moving City Hall and the police department into the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

Once completed later this year, the improvements will enable all city departments, including the police, to be housed under the same roof. Staff have been spread among three sites since smoke damage forced city workers to abandon the old City Hall in late 2019.

The council last month approved the following contracts:

• $1.2 million to Murray Building Inc. for construction of tenant improvements, plus change orders of up to 10% of the contract amount;

• $219,000 to Marin IT to relocate and set up information technology systems;

• $424,000 to Vesta Modular for a five-year lease of a portable locker room for the police department;

• $45,000 to Noll & Tam for construction administration services;

• $70,000 to Greystone West Company for construction management services.

The construction contract with Murray includes accessibility improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and enhanced security infrastructure necessary for St. Helena Police. Construction is set to take about two months.

The city and NVC signed a five-year lease in August 2021 to occupy part of the college campus, with an option for another two years. The college will retain use of the culinary arts building and two classrooms in the main building.

A few councilmembers said that given the substantial investment in tenant improvements, the city should pursue talks with the college about either buying the building or extending the lease.

“This amount of cost, to me, does not make sense unless we have that lease extend out farther than we currently have,” said Councilmember Anna Chouteau. “It’s important that we recognize this kind of investment our city is making in this very important space. … We need to make sure we get the value out of everything that we’re investing.”