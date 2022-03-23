St. Helena City Council can’t reach consensus on Vine Trail route

The public hasn’t reached consensus on how to route the Napa Valley Vine Trail through downtown St. Helena.
Neither has the City Council.
After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the St. Helena City Council reached no conclusion Tuesday about the best route. They postponed a vote until their April 26 meeting.
In the meantime, staff will a closer look at the various options and flesh out the concept of bike boulevards, an option introduced just last week. Bike boulevards prioritize bikes and pedestrians over cars, preserve on-street parking, and use traffic-calming measures to reduce vehicular traffic and slow it down to 20 mph or less.
Members of the public have been split among Church Street, Oak Avenue, and a combination of Mills Lane, College Avenue, Pope Street, Starr Avenue, Adams Street and Library Lane.
“It’s a choice between Church or Oak,” said Councilmember Lester Hardy. “I don’t think either is perfect and I’m not sure which is more problematic.”
“There’s no clear agreement anywhere in town on this topic,” said Councilmember Eric Hall, citing survey data. “Almost 40 percent of everybody says ‘None of these options are good for me.’ That means the majority of folks are going to be ticked off with whatever we come up with.”
“This is one of the most difficult issues we’ve had to face,” said Vice Mayor Paul Dohring.
Councilmember Anna Chouteau was in favor of Church Street and was ready to make that recommendation on Tuesday. Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said he was interested in a “non-binary” approach and wanted to wait until April.
Residents, landlords, business owners and cyclists have spent months weighing in on how to route the valley-long bike/pedestrian trail through downtown St. Helena.
The Vine Trail plans to apply for an Active Transportation Program Grant in April, and it wants clarification on the route so that the application includes enough detail to be competitive.
The Oak Avenue route drew objections from business owners and landlords who feared the loss of 40 to 50 parking spaces. The Mills Lane option had trouble with an easement. Church Street residents objected to the Church Street route.
An attorney for Safeway also criticized the Church Street route, calling it inconsistent with the General Plan, and said the store would not grant any easements to help with that route.
The Vine Trail amended its Church Street proposal last week, suggesting a bike boulevard. The original proposal had been to convert Church to a one-way street.
Members of the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee and the Parks and Recreation Commission went in yet another direction, recommending a “gap” or “stop and shop” option in which the northbound trail would stop at Mitchell and the southbound trail would stop at Adams or Hunt.
