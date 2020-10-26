St. Helena City Council candidates report donations, expenses

Mayoral candidate Peter White has outraised his opponents and has the most campaign cash available as the Nov. 3 City Council election draws near.

The following summaries are based on the most recent campaign finance reports filed last week, which tally donations and expenses through Oct. 17.

Peter White

White’s campaign has raised $51,809.53 and spent $26,891.27, leaving it with $25,820.14 in cash.

Donors since Sept. 20 include V. Sattui Winery ($2,500), Charles Crocker ($2,000), the Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association PAC ($1,500), Katherine MacDonnell ($1,000), Daniel Reidy ($1,000), Julie Dickson ($500), Cheryl Emmolo and Ric Forman ($500), Jason Driscoll ($250), Mike McDevitt ($250), and Kathleen Williams ($200).

Recent expenses include $9,326.56 to Tab Communications for campaign consultancy, mail and online advertising, and campaign literature.

Geoff Ellsworth

Incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth’s re-election campaign has raised $28,535.22 this year and spent $30,545.44, leaving it with $4,821.67 in cash and $95,611.41 in outstanding debts, mostly relating to loans he gave to his first mayoral campaign in 2018.