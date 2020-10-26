St. Helena City Council candidates report donations, expenses

Mayoral candidate Peter White has outraised his opponents and has the most campaign cash available as the Nov. 3 City Council election draws near.
The following summaries are based on the most recent campaign finance reports filed last week, which tally donations and expenses through Oct. 17.
Peter White
White’s campaign has raised $51,809.53 and spent $26,891.27, leaving it with $25,820.14 in cash.
Donors since Sept. 20 include V. Sattui Winery ($2,500), Charles Crocker ($2,000), the Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association PAC ($1,500), Katherine MacDonnell ($1,000), Daniel Reidy ($1,000), Julie Dickson ($500), Cheryl Emmolo and Ric Forman ($500), Jason Driscoll ($250), Mike McDevitt ($250), and Kathleen Williams ($200).
Recent expenses include $9,326.56 to Tab Communications for campaign consultancy, mail and online advertising, and campaign literature.
Geoff Ellsworth
Incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth’s re-election campaign has raised $28,535.22 this year and spent $30,545.44, leaving it with $4,821.67 in cash and $95,611.41 in outstanding debts, mostly relating to loans he gave to his first mayoral campaign in 2018.
Donors since Sept. 20 include Barbara Winiarski ($2,500), Eli Bonerz ($2,000), Pam Smithers ($1,000), Christine Tittel ($1,000), Marina Hoffman ($300), and Paul Sean Moser ($100).
Recent expenses include $6,697.61 to Gutenberg Transfer Printing for campaign literature, $1,733.60 to Deane & Company for professional services, and $1,408.50 to Napa Valley Publishing Company for advertising.
Mary Koberstein
City Councilmember and mayoral candidate Mary Koberstein’s campaign has raised $21,965 and spent $19,867.18, leaving it with $2,097.82 in cash.
Donors since Sept. 20 include Koberstein herself ($4,100), Alexandra Marston ($1,000), Deborah and Kenneth Novack ($600), George Caloyannidis ($500), Peter McCrea ($500), Philippa Ward ($500), Julie Jenanyan ($250), Terry Sedik ($200), Pat Friday ($150), Judy Moran ($100), and Bob and Verna Steinhauer ($100).
Recent expenses include $6,908.19 to Napa Printing for campaign literature and postage and $1,658.26 to Napa Valley Publishing Company for advertising.
Eric Hall
Council candidate Eric Hall’s campaign has raised $24,418 and spent $27,488.43, leaving it with a negative cash balance of $70.43 and $21,125 in outstanding debts.
Donors since Sept. 20 include Carmen Policy ($1,000), Friends of Alfredo Pedroza for Supervisor 2020 ($500), Michael Murray ($500), Alan Galbraith ($250), Kim Phinney ($250), and Jim Anderson ($100). Hall has loaned $18,125 to his own campaign.
Recent expenses include $6,000 to Trusted Messenger Marketing for campaign consultancy, $5,248.26 to Autumn Press for campaign literature, and $1,658 to the Napa Valley Register for advertising.
Lester Hardy
Council candidate Lester Hardy’s campaign has raised $20,325 and spent $18,543.31, leaving it with $1,781.69 in cash.
Donors since Sept. 20 include Joel Gott ($2,000 to date), James Bean ($1,250), Christine O’Sullivan ($1,250), Carmen Policy ($1,000), Ann Colgin ($500), Peter McCrea ($250), Mike McDevitt ($250), Rosemary Cakebread ($200), Stephen Buehl ($100), Doug Cutting ($100), Josh Dempsey ($100), Pavi Micheli ($100), Mark Obershulte ($100), Daniel Reidy ($100), John Skupny ($100), and Tom Trainor ($100).
Recent expenses include $2,927.90 to Gutenberg Transfer Printing for campaign literature and $2,913 to the St. Helena Star for print advertising.
David Knudsen
Incumbent City Councilmember David Knudsen’s campaign has raised $11,896 and spent $12,248.85, leaving it with $2,528.15 in cash and $2,881 in outstanding debts.
Donors since Sept. 20 include Peter Mennen ($1,000), Carmen Policy ($1,000), Mark Smithers ($1,000), Deborah Bussel ($500), Patrick Stotesbery ($500), Anastasia Evdokunina ($250), Tom Scripps ($250), Adam Gollin ($101), Doug Cutting ($100), Dan German ($100), and Don Jarmel ($100).
Recent expenses include $2,881 to Kennedy Communications, Inc. for production services and mail, $2,400 to Lean Digital Agency for web services, and $846.44 to the Napa Valley Publishing Company for advertising.
Leslie Stanton
Council candidate Leslie Stanton’s campaign has raised $11,550 and spent $15,452.55, leaving it with $1,276.21 in cash and $14,178.76 in outstanding debts.
Stanton has loaned $9,000 to her own campaign.
Expenses include $3,946.90 to Gutenberg Transfer Printing for campaign literature, $2,233.89 to Deane & Company for professional services, and $2,112.75 to Napa Valley Publishing Company for advertising.
Rosaura Segura
Council candidate Rosaura Segura hasn’t filed any campaign finance reports, but she said her campaign has raised $1,945.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
