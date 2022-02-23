St. Helena City Council considers housing on Adams Street property

The City Council has tentatively agreed to add the oft-debated Adams Street property to a list of housing “opportunity sites.”

The council didn’t discuss how many units the city-owned Adams Street property could accommodate, and the list is still months away from being finalized and submitted to the state as part of St. Helena’s Housing Element update.

However, adding the property to the list of opportunity sites could open the door for a broader discussion about developing housing on at least part of the 5.6-acre lot next to the library.

The council and the Planning Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday to review a rough draft of the list of opportunity sites that could potentially help the city meet its housing goals.

St. Helena must plan for the 254 units contained in its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, plus a 20% “buffer,” for a total of 302 units. The city can’t guarantee those units will be built, but it must demonstrate to the state that St. Helena has enough available land to meet its goal.

Councilmember Lester Hardy called the idea of a hotel on the Adams Street property “a dead end" but said he's open to considering housing.

“It’s a complex subject,” Hardy said. “It’s a large site and I’m not sure that we would necessarily want to devote the entire parcel to housing, but I can certainly see a path forward for a significant number of housing units and some other community-oriented uses as well.”

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring agreed that there’s “room for some discussion” about housing on Adams Street.

“The entire property? Probably not,” Dohring said. “But certainly a portion of Adams Street should be considered for that development.”

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said he's also “supportive of having that looked at.”

Interim City Manager Jim McCann said staff will look at including a portion of the property on the list of opportunity sites.

“That can run through the Planning Commission’s further deliberations and up to the City Council for ultimate action,” McCann said.

The next community workshop on the Housing Element update is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 22. The Planning Commission and City Council will hold more study sessions in June before the city submits the updated Housing Element to the state.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

