St. Helena City Council considers water ration penalties, garbage agreement

The St. Helena City Council could adopt new penalties for water customers who exceed their Phase II rations at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
First discussed on March 23, the penalties would take effect May 1. Exceptions would be available for special circumstances.
The council will also consider an amendment to the joint-powers agreement involving the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency.
The amendment provides for implementation and enforcement of state mandates regarding organic waste recycling, specifies how franchise fees are distributed among Upvalley cities and the county, and clarifies the sources of funds to carry out the agency’s duties.
The amendment is separate from the franchise agreements between the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, Upper Valley Disposal Service, and Clover Flat Landfill. UVDS and Clover Flat are under long-term contracts with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency to provide garbage and dump services.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• Councilmembers will discuss whether to hold a Fourth of July fireworks show this year considering the expense, the risks of gathering during the pandemic, and the risk of wildfires.
• A presentation on the PG&E gas main project
• Appointment of John Zimmerman to the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee.
