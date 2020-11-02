St. Helena City Council declares racism ‘public health threat’

Beth Lincoln of Women Stand Up St. Helena talked about the realities of “driving while black” in St. Helena and cited police interactions with a neighbor and members of her family.

“Is it due to racism or implicit bias or systemic racism that’s so embedded in our police department and others that we don’t even recognize it?” Lincoln asked.

She called for the police department to report demographic data on pedestrian and traffic stops, as state law will require starting in 2023, address systemic racism through the department’s policies, and require training in implicit bias and cultural awareness and sensitivity.

St. Helena resident Nancy Dervin called for the city to create more workforce housing. The concentration of high-density housing on the east side of town, coupled with a lack of park amenities nearby, “creates a kind of segregation,” she said.

Councilmembers discussed the concept of white privilege.

“We have all reaped the rewards of racism,” Dohring said. “That motivates me … to find a way to work on this together, on the structural and systemic aspects of it.”