St. Helena City Council declares racism ‘public health threat’

The City of St. Helena is planning a virtual community roundtable on diversity, equity and inclusion after the City Council adopted a resolution Oct. 22 calling discrimination and systemic racism a “public health threat.”
According to the resolution, discrimination and systemic racism cause “disparities in mental wellbeing, language access, housing, economic development, health, and criminal justice experience.” The resolution “reaffirm(s) the city’s commitment to advancing justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.”
“We are here today to begin an important community conversation because we acknowledge that inequities exist in our community,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring called the at-times emotional council meeting “one of the most difficult meetings that I’ve ever been a part of.” He said participants should practice “love, empathy and collaboration … and take action based on that.”
The city is organizing the upcoming roundtable, tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 3, with help from CircleUp Education, an Oakland-based firm that specializes in diversity, equity and inclusion. The city also plans a series of facilitated in-person small-group sessions.
The Oct. 22 meeting came one day after Women Stand Up. St. Helena and the Monday Black Lives Matter vigil sponsored a community forum for St. Helena’s City Council candidates.
Beth Lincoln of Women Stand Up St. Helena talked about the realities of “driving while black” in St. Helena and cited police interactions with a neighbor and members of her family.
“Is it due to racism or implicit bias or systemic racism that’s so embedded in our police department and others that we don’t even recognize it?” Lincoln asked.
She called for the police department to report demographic data on pedestrian and traffic stops, as state law will require starting in 2023, address systemic racism through the department’s policies, and require training in implicit bias and cultural awareness and sensitivity.
St. Helena resident Nancy Dervin called for the city to create more workforce housing. The concentration of high-density housing on the east side of town, coupled with a lack of park amenities nearby, “creates a kind of segregation,” she said.
Councilmembers discussed the concept of white privilege.
“We have all reaped the rewards of racism,” Dohring said. “That motivates me … to find a way to work on this together, on the structural and systemic aspects of it.”
“I absolutely know that I have benefited from my white privilege,” Councilmember Anna Chouteau said. “And over the last year at least, as I’ve become more aware, I have committed to being an anti-racist, who is a person who opposes racism and promotes racial tolerance. This resolution gives us a great opportunity to do that tonight.”
In addition to the resolution and the community roundtable, the city is pursuing the following actions:
- Provide Spanish interpretation for City Council and Planning Commission meetings (Spanish interpretation was available for the Oct. 22 and Oct. 27 council meetings).
- Translate all city communication into Spanish.
- Update the city website to acknowledge and celebrate indigenous people who lived in the area.
- Consider commissioning a Diversity and Inclusion Audit to review policies, create a citywide Diversity and Inclusion strategy, and assign an Inclusion Manager to work with the city manager to help roll out the strategy.
- Consider marketing efforts to enhance the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.
- Review other cities’ policies aimed at increasing representation on boards and commissions, best practices in inclusive recruitment and onboarding, revisiting police use of force policies annually, and access to affordable housing.
- Consider creating a Social Justice Community Committee reflective the demographics of the city, including a youth member, to provide recommendations to the council.
Councilmember David Knudsen also suggested commemorating the Chinese laborers who helped build St. Helena’s stone bridges.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
