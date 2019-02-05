Youth and family services, housing, and a plethora of Public Works projects are on the city of St. Helena's to-do list for 2019.
The council held its annual goal-setting session on Monday, presenting staff with a list of new tasks to tackle in the upcoming year, on top of 64 tasks left over from last year’s list.
Staff will report back to the council, possibly on Feb. 26, on how many of the old and new tasks it can realistically accomplish this year given staffing and budgetary constraints. The council will consider staff’s feedback and approve the final workplan for 2019.
The objectives are grouped under five overarching three-year goals the council set last year. On Monday, they agreed to consolidate two of those goals into one and add a new goal: "Enhance services to youth and families."
The exact wording of the new goal is subject to change, but Councilmember Paul Dohring said youth and families need to be a high-level priority for the city. He suggested conducting a needs assessment by talking to youth, school officials and nonprofit representatives to figure out how the city can better serve youth.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth suggested establishing a Youth Commission, and Councilmember Anna Chouteau said the city should find more ways to engage with youth on other projects.
Councilmembers also proposed new objectives relating to housing, which was already one of the five overarching goals it adopted last year. They suggested looking at revenue sources, evaluating whether housing would be suitable for any of the city’s own properties, requiring developers to contribute to workforce housing, and establishing a down payment assistance program for home-buyers.
Councilmember Mary Koberstein suggested studying the feasibility of a fire protection district. The council also proposed a workshop on city finances, a discussion of the city’s cannabis policies, exploring the city’s connection to the Napa Valley Vine Trail, and promoting accessible walking trails and open space.
The council didn’t suggest taking too many tasks off last year’s list, although Koberstein said the city should abandon a proposed pilot project regarding accessory dwelling units. So-called ADUs (also called granny units or second units) are rarely rented out as housing, she said.
Some of the 64 tasks that carried over from last year were added by city staff, especially as Public Works initiated a series of projects, from repainting the firehouse and redoing the Crane Park tennis courts to planning stormwater and sidewalk improvements.
The long list of projects presents a heavy workload for Public Works staff, especially Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies. She’s the department’s only licensed civil engineer qualified to sign engineering plans.
Goals and objectives
Here are the council’s previous goals and objectives, in addition to the new ones mentioned above. The list is still subject to staff feedback and final council approval:
THREE-YEAR GOAL
Improve and maintain safe and reliable city infrastructure with a commitment to environmental stewardship and public health
OBJECTIVES
- Develop a community-supported plan and funding strategy to renovate Lyman Park post-submittal of SHAPE Committee recommendations (on hold pending a decision on the new building at the City Hall site)
- Initiative construction of the Upper York Creek Dam removal project
Identify the funding requirements and strategy to provide for long-term maintenance and repair of city sidewalks
- Evaluate feasibility of modifications to existing agreements with large water users to establish firm caps in order to safeguard water supply
- Follow through on the Ad Hoc Utility Rate Committee observations:
a) Begin process to understand and optimize data capture and collection to potentially consider rate tiers and surcharges and improve rate equity among users and ratepayers
b) Install wastewater meters for wineries and other users with unique characteristics to improve cost of service/fee nexus
- Prepare Pratt/Main intersection realignment design and study, including review with Caltrans to reevaluate intersection
- Hunt Avenue sidewalk gap closure
- Downtown streetscape project
- Two-year pavement design
- Library roof replacement
- Tennis courts and lighting
- Evaluate library, City Hall and conceptual recreational facility
- Obtain permits for dredging Sulphur Creek
- Complete guardrail design on Silverado Trail
- Complete 2019 paving project
- Sidewalk program development
- Stormwater program development
- Repaint firehouse
- Complete ADA curb ramps
- Complete annual ADA facilities upgrades
- Complete dam inundation mapping and emergency action plan
- Complete Phase 1 upgrades at wastewater treatment plant
THREE-YEAR GOAL
Enhance organizational performance and commit to full public participation, ongoing communication and regional collaboration
OBJECTIVES
- Complete update to employee handbook and present to the City Council recommended updates to city policies
- Implement a robust code enforcement program that is efficient, readily understandable, and predictable by updating code provisions and establishing dedicated staff resources (funding) to it and provide recommendations for improving the adjudicatory process
- Review and document status and scale of large existing non-conforming businesses within the community
- Draft and present citywide design guidelines to the City Council for adoption and provide recommended improvements to design review process
- Prepare/present to the City Council an employee succession plan and/or strategy to help retain employees and minimize turnover costs
- Recruit and train a second session of police volunteers to complement the six current volunteers, bringing the number to at least 10
- Introduce pre-application conferences for planning applicants
- Hire assistant to the city manager to support operational goals
- Develop shared-services agreement with city of Calistoga for police/dispatch services
- Develop leak adjustment policy for commercial businesses
- Ensure all City Council-approved policies are posted to website
- Launch Laserfiche records portal on website
- Complete compensation and classification study and negotiate salary adjustments with St. Helena Employees Association and mid-managers
- Complete city General Plan and present to City Council for adoption
- Implement online performance review software solution
- Encourage active and diverse participation in government affairs
- Utilize a process-oriented decision-making style to:
a) Create meaningful opportunities for citizen and community engagement (Ad Hoc Utility Rate Committee model), considering magnitude of the undertaking
b) Develop alternative forums for informal discussion, council question and answer
c) Utilize standing committees/commissions/council liaisons as fact-finders and resources to develop recommendations on targeted issues within their area of expertise
d) Leverage knowledge, ideas and manpower of residents, nonprofits and special interest groups
- Invite a representative from Napa County and the communities of Calistoga, Angwin, Yountville, Napa, American Canyon and Vallejo to a meeting to discuss approaches on how to initiate regional engagement/dialogue on housing, transportation, environmental impacts, water, etc.
- Conduct a public workshop to solicit community feedback on the concept of a comprehensive approach to improving traffic and pedestrian safety
-Re-skin city website
- Consider development of city app
- Implement Proposition 56 tobacco cessation grant
THREE-YEAR GOAL
Ensure long-term economic sustainability while safeguarding St. Helena’s unique culture and quality of life
OBJECTIVES
- Complete and present for City Council adoption impact fee study and cost allocation plan
- Present for City Council consideration a policy and procedures to receive charitable gifts and endowments on behalf of the city
- Evaluate and present options to increase city revenue for City Council consideration
- Obtain fresh insights/community input and develop local solutions to revitalize downtown to create resilience, including:
a) Work with local merchants and property owners to catalog and understand issues and forces related to vacant and underutilized commercial space
b) Intervene to assist in securing tenants for vacant buildings
c) Take advantage of Urban Land Institute Advisory Services and American Institute of Architects programs
d) Review and evaluate zoning code to evaluate opportunities that improve processes for businesses to open and operate
- Develop and recommend parklets program and policy
- Develop pop-up retail (temporary uses) permanent ordinance
- Refresh branding and reputation of downtown
- Enhance community event programming in partnership with St. Helena Chamber of Commerce
- Create online marketing portal for vacant commercial space and priority investments
- Develop and recommend downtown facade and tenant improvement program policy options for City Council
- Initiate conversation with existing hotels to discuss opportunities to grow/improve their business (e.g. hotel incentive program)
THREE-YEAR GOAL
Stabilize, maintain and improve access to housing
OBJECTIVES
- Identify and present for City Council consideration: tax, impact fee, other revenue and finance measures; and interim zoning regulations consistent with CA Code 65858 that require prioritization due to budgetary or other time constraints and/or unmitigated threats to housing and transportation
- Present findings regarding existing workforce housing needs and quantify workforce housing/transportation generation characteristics; and regulatory mitigation measures. Present proposed interim ordinance for council consideration and potential adoption
- Convene community meeting to discuss white paper findings regarding housing needs, constraints and to brainstorm solutions related to city regulatory/intervention strategies and other strategies related to maintenance of existing and development of new housing stock
- Convene a citizen/stakeholder-based Housing Task Force Committee to review and prioritize recommendations received by housing consultant
- Build on white paper to identify actionable and achievable short- and long-term housing solutions; evaluate use/sale of public land assets, if any, based on SHAPE Committee recommendations
- Provide City Council with recommendations on time-sensitive regulatory and finance solutions to address housing objectives
- Provide City Council with recommendations on long-term housing solutions to address housing objectives
- Reimagine under-utilized properties and promote infill housing by preparing package of incentives for City Council consideration
- Develop ADU pilot project with pre-approved drawings and partnership with modular builder(s), pending council approval and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) approval
THREE-YEAR GOAL
Enhance services to youth and families
OBJECTIVES
- Establish youth commission
- Conduct needs assessment to identify gaps in services; work with youth, schools and nonprofits
- Engage with youth while working on other projects
- Reach out to student councils.