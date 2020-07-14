St. Helena City Council discusses police use-of-force Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena City Council will discuss the St. Helena Police Department’s use-of-force policies at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

At the request of Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, the department has been reviewing its policies and considering changes.

The St. Helena Police Department’s handbook allows the use of “carotid control holds” by trained officers dealing with a subject who is “violent or physically resisting” or who has “demonstrated an intention to be violent and reasonably appears to have the potential to harm officers, him/herself or others.”

The use of such holds “should generally be avoided” against pregnant women, the elderly, “obnoxious juveniles,” and people who appear to have Down syndrome or visible neck problems, the policy states.

Thursday’s meeting will be held via Zoom, and may be viewed at cityofsthelena.org.

