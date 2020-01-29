The St. Helena City Council agreed Tuesday to endorse Measure K, a countywide open space tax appearing on the March 3 ballot.
Measure K proposes a quarter-cent sales tax for 15 years to fund parks, recreation and open space projects overseen by the Napa County Regional Parks and Open Space District (NCRPOSD).
The district would use the estimated $9 million in annual revenue to acquire high-priority open space (52%); operate, maintain and improve open space (25%); and help implement each city’s park and recreation objectives (20%). Up to 3% of the money could be spent on overhead.
St. Helena would receive about $110,000 a year for its own park and recreation plans.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the local benefit, Councilmember David Knudsen noted the measure will help protect sensitive watersheds.
“Preserving Bell Canyon Reservoir and watersheds is extremely important,” Knudsen said. “We’re feeling development pressure from above that reservoir and it’s very concerning for me and for other members of the town who want to ensure that water stays safe.”
The NCRPOSD has done “a wonderful job” so far, he said. He also encouraged downvalley representatives to come to St. Helena and talk about local open space and watersheds.
Measure K would increase St. Helena’s tax rate from 8.25% to 8.5%. It requires the approval of two-thirds of county voters.