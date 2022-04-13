St. Helena City Council endorses Oak Avenue route for Vine Trail

The City Council has settled on Oak Avenue as the best route for the downtown segment of the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

The council voted 5-0 Tuesday in favor of a route from Main Street to Mitchell Drive to Oak Avenue to Adams Street to the corner of Adams and Railroad, where the trail will link up with the Wine Train right-of-way.

Unlike in past proposals, no parking spaces will be eliminated, allaying the concerns of landlords and business owners who said the parking spaces in the Oak/Adams area are critical to their success.

The new plan calls for a Class III bike route on Mitchell, Oak and Adams in which cyclists would share the road with drivers. Instead of a separate bike lane, the Mitchell-Oak-Adams stretch would be equipped with “bike boulevard” amenities aimed at reducing the volume and speed of vehicular traffic.

By recommending a route, the council gives the Vine Trail enough information to apply for grant funding. The elements of the “bike boulevard” will be fleshed out during the project’s design phase.

“Kudos to your staff for coming up with a route that’s within your General Plan, that is safe, and will make the connection” between the northern and southern segments, said Chuck McMinn, founder of the Vine Trail.

With its narrow traffic corridors, highly sought after parking spaces and intermingling of commercial and residential areas, downtown St. Helena has offered the most perplexing puzzle yet for the Vine Trail.

Residents and businesses have been split as to whether the trail should use Oak Avenue, Spring Street, or a more meandering route east or west of Main Street.

Some even endorsed a none-of-the-above option, saying cyclists should be free to explore the city on their own without designating a route that would eliminate parking spaces, interfere with deliveries, or disrupt residential neighborhoods.

The council couldn’t reach consensus during a March 22 hearing. Instead they directed staff to report back after further study of the “bike boulevard” concept.

That direction led to the compromise approved Tuesday.

Vine Trail organizers hope to fund most of the $30 million Yountville-to-St. Helena stretch with a $19 million Active Transportation grant. The county and the Vine Trail would each contribute $5 million, and the Vine Trail is seeking a $900,000 contribution from the city, although the city hasn’t agreed to that amount or identified a funding source.

Annual maintenance of the trail within city limits is estimated at $28,000. The Vine Trail has suggesting splitting that cost 50-50 with the city, but the two sides haven’t developed a cost-sharing agreement.

St. Helena resident Kim Phinney called the new alignment a win for Church Street residents who’d objected to putting the trail in front of their houses. However, she was skeptical that the city can make the project work financially.

“So we’re saying yes, but we absolutely know there’s no funding for it,” Phinney said, noting a $1 million shortfall in the city’s next budget.

