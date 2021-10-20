St. Helena City Council endorses Upvalley Blue Zones Project

The City Council of St. Helena approved a resolution Oct. 12 recognizing and supporting Blue Zones Project — Upper Napa Valley and its mission to help residents live longer, better lives.
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring will represent the council on the Blue Zones Project — Upper Napa Valley Steering and Leadership Committee, a group of local leaders guiding the formation of the project.
Based on principles discovered during an ongoing 20-year longevity study developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author of "The Blue Zones" and "The Blue Zones Solution," Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to a community’s built environment, public policies, and social networks.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said, “We're looking forward to a cooperative and ongoing partnership with Blue Zones and Adventist Health. The focus on long-term community wellness and related infrastructure should benefit us locally in the Upper Napa Valley as well as help build a model that will benefit other towns and regions as well. Teamwork makes the dream work!”
The local implementation team began their work during the foundation and planning phase to launch the project in April and since then have worked to gather local feedback from the community with the RealAge Test, Add Your Voice survey and Built Environment, Food and Tobacco policy summits. In addition, key stakeholders from each community have been invited to join various committees to help build a thoughtful and relevant community well-being blueprint.
The launch of Blue Zones Project — Upper Napa Valley represents a three-and-a-half-year effort to help residents live healthier, happier, more purposeful and better-connected lives. Anyone living in the Upper Napa Valley is welcome to get involved in the project’s programs and offerings.
More information about the Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is available at uppernapavalley.bluezonesproject.com.