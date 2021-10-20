St. Helena City Council endorses Upvalley Blue Zones Project

The City Council of St. Helena approved a resolution Oct. 12 recognizing and supporting Blue Zones Project — Upper Napa Valley and its mission to help residents live longer, better lives.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring will represent the council on the Blue Zones Project — Upper Napa Valley Steering and Leadership Committee, a group of local leaders guiding the formation of the project.

Based on principles discovered during an ongoing 20-year longevity study developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author of "The Blue Zones" and "The Blue Zones Solution," Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to a community’s built environment, public policies, and social networks.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said, “We're looking forward to a cooperative and ongoing partnership with Blue Zones and Adventist Health. The focus on long-term community wellness and related infrastructure should benefit us locally in the Upper Napa Valley as well as help build a model that will benefit other towns and regions as well. Teamwork makes the dream work!”