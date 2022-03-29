St. Helena City Council exploring new utility rate structures

Six years ago the St. Helena City Council eliminated tiered water rates, sparking a public outcry from customers who had to endure steep rate hikes.

The current council wants to reevaluate that decision as part of a new rate study.

Last Friday the council hired Raftelis Financial Consultants to evaluate the financial needs of St. Helena’s water and wastewater systems and recommend new utility rates.

The water and wastewater funds are accounted for independently of the General Fund and are expected to pay their own way. Escalating cost estimates for water and wastewater projects generally result in higher rates. The last rate study from 2016 resulted in a series of water and wastewater rate hikes, the last ones taking effect in November 2021.

The 2016 rate study was extremely controversial. Based on the previous consultant’s recommendation in light of a 2015 court decision, the city eliminated its tiered rate structure in which the cost of water increased as customers consumed more of it.

Critics said eliminating the tiers disproportionately affected residential customers, let off customers outside the city limits too easily, and didn’t provide enough incentive for conservation.

The new consultant has a different take from the previous one. Tiered rates are “ubiquitous” in California, especially among residential users, Kevin Kostiuk of Raftelis assured the council on Friday.

The council directed the consultant to explore tiered rates based on consumption, as well as rate surcharges for customers who require pumping, source-based rate tiers, distance-based rates, location-based rates, and peaking-factor rate tiers based on the differences in costs generated by peak-demand factors.

One popular idea among critics of the 2016 rate hikes is charging higher water rates for customers outside the city limits. In order to do that, the city would need to demonstrate “a nexus with the cost incurred by the utility of serving outside-the-city customers,” Kostiuk said.

Kostiuk also said he’s not aware of any water agencies that charge different rates based solely on distance.

Raftelis will look at tying rates to the differing costs of providing water from various sources – in this case, Bell Canyon Reservoir, the City of Napa, and the Stonebridge wells.

There will be a series of public workshops leading up to adoption of the new rates. The city will also form an ad hoc advisory committee to provide feedback on the rate study. That committee might morph into a permanent commission to study local water issues.

The rate study could result in new rates being adopted in late 2022 and taking effect over the next five years.

Although the city is far from settling on a new rate structure, the process seems to offer hope for people who thought the 2016 rates were inequitable.

“I’m very excited about the idea of changing up the way water rates have been determined in the past,” St. Helena resident Nancy Dervin said.

The fate of the $19 million infrastructure bond on the June ballot will also affect utility rates. If the city can't use bonds to finance the water and sewer projects specified in the bond measure, ratepayers will have to foot at least part of the bill. The city also wants to pursue grants to pay for some projects.

The $146,310 contract with Raftelis is split evenly between the water and wastewater funds.

