St. Helena City Council gets lesson in waste management

The UVDS contract is a 15-year evergreen agreement currently set to expire in 2036, Lederer explained.

“The (UVWMA) board can either decide they’re not going to renew it, meaning that the contract would then end 15 years from then, or the board could do nothing, meaning that another year is added to the contract,” Lederer said.

The “rolling” contract was intended to give UVDS a continuing incentive to invest in equipment and technology, Lederer said.

The Clover Flat contract is set to expire in 2047 since, in theory, it was thought that the landfill would be full by then, Lederer said.

“In reality that’s probably not true because it was based on some conservative assumptions,” Lederer said, adding that the amount of waste going to the landfill has been less than expected.

On April 13 the St. Helena City Council will consider an amended agreement with the UVWMA that would determine how franchise fees are split among the jurisdictions, allow the UVWMA to work with each jurisdiction to implement new regulatory requirements, and clarify how the UVWMA is funded.

“That in no way affects the franchise contracts (with UVDS and Clover Flat),” Lederer said. “Those are a separate thing.”