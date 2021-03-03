St. Helena City Council holds goal-setting workshop Thursday

The St. Helena City Council will hold its annual goal-setting workshop at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, via Zoom.
The council will review organizational accomplishments from 2020 and the city's vision and mission statements, followed by a financial update, development of city goals and workplan objectives for 2021-2022, and consideration of a community budget survey.
The council will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, via Zoom.
The council will then hear a presentation on fire preparedness from Christopher Thompson of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and discuss alternatives to the Hunt Avenue Hub pop-up park, bike lanes along Grayson and South Crane avenues, and upcoming applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
WATCH NOW: WHAT IF YOU CAN'T WORK FROM HOME?
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
BottleRock's producer will extend nearly $200,000 in early payment to the Expo as COVID-19 continues to shut down large spectator gatherings.
When a young child ran toward Highway 29 traffic, an American Canyon city employee was the right person at the right place to prevent a tragedy.
The St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed it is "on a path" to becoming a public company. It will debut under the stock ticker NAPA.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
As a federally qualified health center operating in Napa and Solano counties, OLE will vaccinate eligible patients it says may have otherwise …
Various possibilities for closing a middle school will be pondered in March and beyond, according to the head of the Napa school district.
The former Health and Human Services Agency campus on Old Sonoma Road has sat empty since 2016. Previous efforts to sell the 8.6 acres have no…
Napa County failed to secure a $10 million grant for a Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment in round one, with round two to come.