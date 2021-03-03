St. Helena City Council holds goal-setting workshop Thursday

The St. Helena City Council will hold its annual goal-setting workshop at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, via Zoom.

The council will review organizational accomplishments from 2020 and the city's vision and mission statements, followed by a financial update, development of city goals and workplan objectives for 2021-2022, and consideration of a community budget survey.

The council will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, via Zoom.

The council will then hear a presentation on fire preparedness from Christopher Thompson of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and discuss alternatives to the Hunt Avenue Hub pop-up park, bike lanes along Grayson and South Crane avenues, and upcoming applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

