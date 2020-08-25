St. Helena City Council honors post office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weeks after locals showered gifts on a retired postal clerk, the St. Helena City Council issued a proclamation Tuesday honoring the entire post office staff.

The proclamation thanks the St. Helena Post Office staff “for all that they do to strengthen our community through their service to all of our residents and businesses,” and for persevering during the COVID-19 pandemic. It proclaims Labor Day, Sept. 7, to be St. Helena Postal Service Day.

The city usually honors a local organization at its annual potluck. City Councilmember Mary Koberstein said she felt it was appropriate to honor the post office this year, even though gatherings are prohibited due to COVID-19.

During the pandemic, the St. Helena Post Office has been processing and delivering 9,000-11,000 parcels per week, far more than the 6,600-8,000 parcels delivered during the height of a typical holiday season. The St. Helena Post Office also receives, stages and transports mail to the Angwin and Pope Valley post offices.

Members of the post office staff have an average of 22 years of experience in the U.S. Postal Service. They begin arriving at 6:30 a.m. and sometimes work as late as 7:30 p.m.