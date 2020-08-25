St. Helena City Council honors post office

Weeks after locals showered gifts on a retired postal clerk, the St. Helena City Council issued a proclamation Tuesday honoring the entire post office staff.
The proclamation thanks the St. Helena Post Office staff “for all that they do to strengthen our community through their service to all of our residents and businesses,” and for persevering during the COVID-19 pandemic. It proclaims Labor Day, Sept. 7, to be St. Helena Postal Service Day.
The city usually honors a local organization at its annual potluck. City Councilmember Mary Koberstein said she felt it was appropriate to honor the post office this year, even though gatherings are prohibited due to COVID-19.
During the pandemic, the St. Helena Post Office has been processing and delivering 9,000-11,000 parcels per week, far more than the 6,600-8,000 parcels delivered during the height of a typical holiday season. The St. Helena Post Office also receives, stages and transports mail to the Angwin and Pope Valley post offices.
Members of the post office staff have an average of 22 years of experience in the U.S. Postal Service. They begin arriving at 6:30 a.m. and sometimes work as late as 7:30 p.m.
The council’s proclamation singles out the recently retired Francisco Ortiz, a former St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Year, for his “kindness, warm smile and the twinkle in his eye, not to mention his daily walks around town.” St. Helenans sent scores of cards and gifts to Ortiz earlier this month when word got around that he'd retired.
“I did enjoy my 15 years of service in St. Helena, and it was a privilege to help each one of you,” said Ortiz, who joined Tuesday’s council meeting via Zoom. “I miss you guys.”
“You brought such a wonderful spirit to our community, and we’re so thankful for that,” Mayor Geoff Ellsworth told him.
The proclamation also praised Postmaster Lisa Hicks, Customer Service Supervisor Kevin Gambill, and the following carriers and clerks:
Carriers: Daryl Jeffcoat, Chris Haberman, Dillion Brever, Liz Dostal, Gordon Adams, Shannon Hlavka, Miguel Macias, Kirsten Magario, Kathy Hippauf, John Bernert, Ashley Boydston, Jenny McDonald and Jason Rafael.
Clerks: John Gerhardt, Rene Endaya, Ed De Leon, Ken Logan, Doug Jaeger and Carla Salii-Morris.
