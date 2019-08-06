The St. Helena City Council will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Vintage Hall.
The council will consider an ordinance concerning the legal fees related to certain housing projects, hear an actuarial review involving the CalPERS retirement system, and decide whether to buy a modular public restroom to be installed near Money Way for $171,200.
The council will consider Our Town St. Helena’s request for a $450,000 loan to buy the property at 963 Pope St. for a workforce housing project.
The council will also consider a resolution allowing the Italian flag to be flown on the city’s ceremonial flag pole during Italian Heritage Month in October.
Before the regular meeting, the council will meet at 5:15 p.m. to interview applicants for the Parks & Recreation Commission and the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee. The council will make appointments during the regular meeting.