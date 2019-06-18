The St. Helena City Council will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Vintage Hall.
The council will discuss General Fund debt capacity, funding options, and revenue sources to pay for various civic capital projects including improvements, maintenance and new facilities.
Also on the agenda:
- Update on PG&E’s Fulton-Calistoga 60-kilovolt Power Line Reconductoring Project
- Approval of salary increases for members of the St. Helena Police Officers Association
- Oath of office to newly promoted Sgt. Steve Peterson
- Volunteers in Police Services Academy #2 Graduation: Christopher Bearman, Ixell Jimenez, Kristian Jimenez, Alan Solanoa, David Williams and Linda Williams.