The St. Helena City Council will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Vintage Hall.

The agenda includes:

- Review and approval of the council’s three-year goals and the 2019 workplan

- Acceptance of a Tobacco Law Enforcement Program Grant that will fund the hiring of a school resource officer

- Direction on the downtown restroom project

- Adoption of an ordinance allowing councilmembers to access otherwise confidential water data to ensure compliance

- Consideration of traffic calming and safety improvements on Spring Mountain Road

- Resolution authorizing the refinancing of the water system’s outstanding debt obligations

- Resolution approving an environmental impact report addendum for the Upper York Creek Dam project.

