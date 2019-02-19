The St. Helena City Council will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Vintage Hall.
The agenda includes:
- Review and approval of the council’s three-year goals and the 2019 workplan
- Acceptance of a Tobacco Law Enforcement Program Grant that will fund the hiring of a school resource officer
- Direction on the downtown restroom project
- Adoption of an ordinance allowing councilmembers to access otherwise confidential water data to ensure compliance
- Consideration of traffic calming and safety improvements on Spring Mountain Road
- Resolution authorizing the refinancing of the water system’s outstanding debt obligations
- Resolution approving an environmental impact report addendum for the Upper York Creek Dam project.