St. Helena City Council moves to ban sale of flavored tobacco

The 2018 California Healthy Kids Survey found that 23% of St. Helena ninth-graders and 4% of seventh-graders said they’d vaped within the past 30 days.

Three St. Helena businesses sell flavored tobacco products like the kind used in e-cigarettes, according to city staff.

A bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol-flavored cigarettes, throughout California has passed the State Senate and is working its way through the Assembly. California already bans the sale of those products to people under the age of 21.

In June the Napa City Council held a first reading of an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco in Napa, but before adopting the ordinance the council decided to retool it and bring it back at a future meeting.

As for a buy-back program, Police Chief Chris Hartley and School Resource Officer Melissa Brown recommended against using money as an incentive for handing in vaping devices, since the cash might be used to buy more flavored tobacco products. Instead, Hartley suggested a “don’t ask, don’t tell” program that would allow people to hand in vaping devices and flavored tobacco products, no questions asked.

