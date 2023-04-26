A 14,400-square-foot house proposed at the corner of Madrona Avenue and Fir Hill Drive is in the hands of the St. Helena City Council.

The applicants have appealed the Planning Commission’s March 7 ruling that the project is inconsistent with the city's general plan because of the net loss of 0.53 acre of agricultural use on the agriculture-zoned property. The project would replace 0.66 acre of vineyard with a 0.13-acre olive grove.

After three hours of public testimony and detailed discussion, the council agreed to postpone action until mid-May, when the council might set a special meeting to conclude their deliberations and and take a vote.

Much of the neighborhood opposition focused on water consumption, the loss of vineyard, drainage, and the house’s unusual size.

The applicants, Live Nation president/chief financial officer Joe Berchtold and his wife Lorraine, propose a 14,407-square-foot main house with a large basement, a 1,754-square-foot garage and a 1,640-square-foot covered terrace, plus an 850-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with its own 864-square-foot covered terrace. That’s a total of 19,515 square feet.

At Tuesday’s hearing the applicants’ lawyer, Katharine Falace, proposed one last change related to the loss of vineyard. She said any viable vines removed to make way for construction would be transplanted to fill in gaps in the remaining vineyards.

The preservation of those vines is “in keeping with the spirit of the general plan” goals of preserving ag land, Falace said.

The Planning Commission’s denial cited general plan policies that “discourage the conversion of existing farmland to non-agricultural uses” and “strictly limit(s) development on properties … that are designated as agricultural land.”

The applicants’ appeal took issue with the city’s definition of agriculture, and much of the council’s discussion involved how to interpret the general plan's agricultural policies — not the sheer size of the house.

Councilmember Lester Hardy pointed out a conundrum: A house is a permitted use on an ag-zoned parcel, but the general plan frowns on development that removes ag land.

So imagine an ag-zoned property covered entirely with vineyard, Hardy said. Could it still have a house? And if not, isn’t that an incentive to rip out vines before applying to build a house?

Mayor Paul Dohring acknowledged that vexing hypothetical, but he focused on how those general plan policies apply to the applicants' property, which already has a house that would be torn down and replaced.

“The applicant can build a residence,” Dohring said. “The question is can he build the residence he wants and also preserve that 0.53 acres (of agricultural use). That’s the question I’m struggling with.”

The council also wants the city attorney to respond to a legal point raised by Kevin Block, a lawyer representing the Herdell family who own property next door and strongly oppose the project. Block questioned the city’s ruling that the project is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act.

In classic legal fashion, that matter might hinge on a comma in the CEQA guidelines.

