St. Helena City Council open to changing mayoral selection process

St. Helena has directly elected its mayors for more than 40 years, but at least a few members of the City Council are open to a ballot measure that could change that method.

In a brief discussion during last Thursday’s goal-setting session, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Councilmember Anna Chouteau said they’d welcome discussion of a potential ballot initiative to change the process of selecting St. Helena's mayor.

Chouteau cited a letter from former councilmember and mayoral runner-up Mary Koberstein and a recent Star editorial that both proposed an alternative mayoral selection process.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Chouteau said she would support investigating a potential initiative “within the next year,” adding that the ultimate decision would belong to voters and “it wouldn’t be up to us.”

“I’m certainly supportive of that,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, adding that it should be part of a “campaign and governance package” of issues involving campaigns, elections and the City Council’s $300 monthly stipend.