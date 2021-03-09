St. Helena City Council open to changing mayoral selection process

St. Helena has directly elected its mayors for more than 40 years, but at least a few members of the City Council are open to a ballot measure that could change that method.
In a brief discussion during last Thursday’s goal-setting session, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Councilmember Anna Chouteau said they’d welcome discussion of a potential ballot initiative to change the process of selecting St. Helena's mayor.
Chouteau cited a letter from former councilmember and mayoral runner-up Mary Koberstein and a recent Star editorial that both proposed an alternative mayoral selection process.
Chouteau said she would support investigating a potential initiative “within the next year,” adding that the ultimate decision would belong to voters and “it wouldn’t be up to us.”
“I’m certainly supportive of that,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, adding that it should be part of a “campaign and governance package” of issues involving campaigns, elections and the City Council’s $300 monthly stipend.
Councilmember Lester Hardy didn’t address the merits of the idea, but he asked staff to look at the timeline so that voters could consider the initiative at an already scheduled election, which would save the city the cost of a special election.
Historically, members of the St. Helena City Council chose a mayor from within their own ranks until voters approved the current system through a 1976 ballot initiative. Two years later, Lowell Smith become St. Helena’s first directly elected mayor.
Koberstein’s letter suggested electing five councilmembers with staggered terms who would select their own mayor.
“Most small California cities do not elect mayors,” Koberstein wrote. “In roughly 65% of all California cities, the mayor is not its own elected office but is selected from among the members of the city council. The selection might be made by vote or seniority.”
“I believe elimination of the position of elected mayor will not only tone down the rhetoric and emotion of our local elections; more importantly, it will enable a council of five to work together better as a group, and in the best interests of the city,” she wrote.
