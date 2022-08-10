St. Helena City Council passes law to require safe storage of firearms

An ordinance requiring St. Helena residents to safely store firearms when they’re not in use will soon be coming to the city, following a unanimous vote by the St. Helena City Council on Tuesday.

Once in place — 30 days after the council passes a second reading at a future meeting — the ordinance will be used to regulate firearm storage by lodging a penalty of up to $500 against those who don’t lock up their firearms while not using them. At the meeting, however, the city attorney stressed the law would primarily serve an educational purpose, and that police officers would not actively look for violators.

St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley said he was inspired to bring the ordinance forward after Councilmember Anna Chouteau gave him a package of information about the impact of guns from the Napa chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national organization that focuses on reducing gun violence.

“One small child dies almost every day in this country after finding an unsecured firearm in their home, or in a relative's home, or while playing at a friend’s house,” Hartley said at the meeting. “Two older children, particularly teens, die every day in this country by suicide from an unsecured firearm that they obtain from their home or their family member’s home. In addition, 80% of school mass shootings are done by current or former students using an unsecured firearm obtained from their own home or a relative’s home.”

The need for safe storage became more urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hartley said, owing to a dramatic rise in gun sales and the increased time people were spending at home. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were over 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States in 2020, and more than half were suicides.

“Keeping a firearm locked when it is not being carried ensures that it cannot be accessed or used by others without the owner’s knowledge or permission, decreasing the risk that the gun will be used to commit suicide, homicide or inflict injury, whether intentionally or unintentionally,” Hartley said.

Hartley added many cities in California have passed similar rules in recent years — including Davis and Woodland in nearby Yolo County — though St. Helena is the first in Napa County municipality to make such a move.

“Research shows keeping guns securely stored does not hinder self-protection,” Hartley said. “A gun can be accessed within seconds. But it does prevent unintentional deaths of children and teen suicide by as much as 85% depending on the type of storage.”

Hartley also noted that the police department gives out free gun locks, and also takes possession of firearms or ammunition community members turn in for destruction.

Though some cities have opted to attach a criminal misdemeanor penalty for violating their gun storage ordinances, St. Helena is opting for a civil infraction penalty, according to City Attorney Ethan Walsh. That means that under city code, those who violate the ordinance would pay $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $500 for each subsequent violation.

Walsh said that, for the most part, the ordinance is intended to be an educational measure.

“It’s not like we’re going to start going into people’s homes searching for their guns,” Walsh said at the meeting. “But because they have the information, people, most people, will try to comply with the law as long as they’re aware of it, so then they’re doing things they may not otherwise do. it kind of will change behavior in that way.”

Also Tuesday, the council recognized the contributions of Julie Spencer, who recently retired as founding executive director of the Rianda House Senior Activity Center after 14 years in the position.

The proclamation, read by Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, notes that Spencer oversaw a growth in weekly attendance of Rianda House programs, classes and events from 100 clients in 2008 to 637 in 2020. It goes on to note Spencer’s substantial contribution to Rianda House’s positive impact for older adults, through providing services and partnering with a variety of other organizations.

The statement also notes that Spencer and her team “particularly shined through the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to educate and encourage local seniors to become vaccinated, by initiating wellness calls to local seniors, and by quickly transforming Rianda House into a virtual network of Zoom meetings to keep our seniors connected and engaged.”

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth wasn’t present at the meeting, but left a note offering his gratitude to Spencer.

Spencer said she was touched and honored, and that she’s proud to be part of the collaborative effort behind Rianda House.

“Rianda House has always been a mirror out to the public,” Spencer said. “What do you want? What would you like to see? And we listen. It has grown based on everyone's collaboration and interest in making St. Helena an age-friendly community.”