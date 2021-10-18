St. Helena City Council passes resolution supporting Upvalley Blue Zones Project

The St. Helena City Council passed a resolution Oct. 12 recognizing and supporting Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley, which is aimed at helping residents live longer, better lives.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring will represent the council on the Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley Steering and Leadership Committee.

Based on principles discovered during an ongoing 20-year longevity study developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and author of "The Blue Zones" and "The Blue Zones Solution," Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to a community’s built environment, public policies, and social networks.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said, “We're looking forward to a cooperative and ongoing partnership with Blue Zones and Adventist Health. The focus on long term community wellness and related infrastructure should benefit us locally in the Upper Napa Valley as well as help build a model that will benefit other towns and regions as well. Teamwork makes the dream work!”