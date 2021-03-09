St. Helena City Council plans bike lanes on Grayson, Crane

ATSC appointment

In other action, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth declined to nominate Bryce Howard to a seat on the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee, which has four vacancies.

Howard is general manager at Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS). Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, a vocal critic of UVDS who's also responsible for nominating committee members, said he wasn't ready to nominate Howard yet because he was concerned about "a potential conflict of interest" and because he wants to hear more information about UVDS, "a lack of competitive bidding," and "some significant problems ... that have occurred."

Councilmembers Paul Dohring, Lester Hardy and Anna Chouteau opposed disqualifying Howard based on his employer. Councilmember Eric Hall recused himself from the discussion because his wife, Christy Pestoni, and her family own UVDS.

Earlier in the meeting, after several citizens raised environmental and public health concerns about UVDS, Dohring called for an informational workshop on the history of UVDS' operations and which agencies have regulatory jurisdiction over the company. Ellsworth said he's separately requested an informational meeting about UVDS.