St. Helena City Council plans bike lanes on Grayson, Crane

Cyclists will soon have an easier time navigating Grayson and South Crane avenues.
On Tuesday city staff presented the St. Helena City Council with a choice between standard Class II bike lanes, which are striped and reserved for bikes, and Class III “share the road” facilities.
Class II bike lanes would eliminate on-street parking. The St. Helena Unified School District didn’t object to losing the parking spaces along Grayson but did raise concerns about the impact on St. Helena Primary School parents who use South Crane to pick up and drop off students.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The Napa County Bicycle Coalition suggested another option of Class II bike lanes along Grayson and a dedicated Class I bike/pedestrian path along the east side of South Crane Avenue, which would provide a safer amenity for cyclists and pedestrians while preserving the primary school’s loading zone.
A Class I trail along South Crane would require more planning and design work.
The council chose the following options:
- A Class III facility on Grayson from Highway 29 to the high school sports fields
- A Class II bike lane on Grayson from the sports fields to South Crane
Meanwhile, city staff will investigate a potential Class I trail along South Crane and traffic calming measures on both streets.
ATSC appointment
In other action, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth declined to nominate Bryce Howard to a seat on the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee, which has four vacancies.
Howard is general manager at Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS). Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, a vocal critic of UVDS who's also responsible for nominating committee members, said he wasn't ready to nominate Howard yet because he was concerned about "a potential conflict of interest" and because he wants to hear more information about UVDS, "a lack of competitive bidding," and "some significant problems ... that have occurred."
Councilmembers Paul Dohring, Lester Hardy and Anna Chouteau opposed disqualifying Howard based on his employer. Councilmember Eric Hall recused himself from the discussion because his wife, Christy Pestoni, and her family own UVDS.
Earlier in the meeting, after several citizens raised environmental and public health concerns about UVDS, Dohring called for an informational workshop on the history of UVDS' operations and which agencies have regulatory jurisdiction over the company. Ellsworth said he's separately requested an informational meeting about UVDS.
"I'm not shutting the door on the nomination," Ellsworth said. "I'm just at this point tonight not comfortable with it until I know more."
UVDS has an exclusive franchise agreement effective through 2035 with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency (UVWMA), a joint-powers authority that includes the City of St. Helena.
Ellsworth has called for the city to consider withdrawing from the UVWMA and issuing a Request For Proposals for other firms to provide waste management services.
WATCH NOW: NAPA'S COMPOST GIRL: TALKING TRASH, RECYCLING, AND COMPOST
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …
UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.