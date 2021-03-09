 Skip to main content
St. Helena City Council plans bike lanes on Grayson, Crane

St. Helena City Council plans bike lanes on Grayson, Crane

South Crane Avenue, next to St. Helena Primary School

The St. Helena City Council was faced with the decision of whether to add bike lanes along the stretch of South Crane Avenue where St. Helena Primary School parents pick up and drop off their kids.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Cyclists will soon have an easier time navigating Grayson and South Crane avenues.

On Tuesday city staff presented the St. Helena City Council with a choice between standard Class II bike lanes, which are striped and reserved for bikes, and Class III “share the road” facilities.

Class II bike lanes would eliminate on-street parking. The St. Helena Unified School District didn’t object to losing the parking spaces along Grayson but did raise concerns about the impact on St. Helena Primary School parents who use South Crane to pick up and drop off students.

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition suggested another option of Class II bike lanes along Grayson and a dedicated Class I bike/pedestrian path along the east side of South Crane Avenue, which would provide a safer amenity for cyclists and pedestrians while preserving the primary school’s loading zone.

A Class I trail along South Crane would require more planning and design work.

The council chose the following options:

- A Class III facility on Grayson from Highway 29 to the high school sports fields

- A Class II bike lane on Grayson from the sports fields to South Crane

Meanwhile, city staff will investigate a potential Class I trail along South Crane and traffic calming measures on both streets.

ATSC appointment

In other action, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth declined to nominate Bryce Howard to a seat on the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee, which has four vacancies.

Howard is general manager at Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS). Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, a vocal critic of UVDS who's also responsible for nominating committee members, said he wasn't ready to nominate Howard yet because he was concerned about "a potential conflict of interest" and because he wants to hear more information about UVDS, "a lack of competitive bidding," and "some significant problems ... that have occurred."

Councilmembers Paul Dohring, Lester Hardy and Anna Chouteau opposed disqualifying Howard based on his employer. Councilmember Eric Hall recused himself from the discussion because his wife, Christy Pestoni, and her family own UVDS.

Earlier in the meeting, after several citizens raised environmental and public health concerns about UVDS, Dohring called for an informational workshop on the history of UVDS' operations and which agencies have regulatory jurisdiction over the company. Ellsworth said he's separately requested an informational meeting about UVDS.

"I'm not shutting the door on the nomination," Ellsworth said. "I'm just at this point tonight not comfortable with it until I know more."

UVDS has an exclusive franchise agreement effective through 2035 with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency (UVWMA), a joint-powers authority that includes the City of St. Helena.

Ellsworth has called for the city to consider withdrawing from the UVWMA and issuing a Request For Proposals for other firms to provide waste management services.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

