St. Helena City Council postpones action on Hall settlement

The St. Helena City Council has postponed action on a proposed settlement agreement that would require the city to provide water to the site of the old Hall mobile home park and pay $950,000 to end a lawsuit filed by the property owners.

After discussing the matter in closed session and later hearing public comments on the settlement, the council agreed to take no action Tuesday and schedule the matter for action at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

The settlement with Hall Vineland, LLC would allow the property, which is just south of the St. Helena city limits, to use up to 2,135,250 gallons of city water per year, or approximately 6.5 acre-feet.

The $950,000 in payments to Hall Vineland would be spread over six years. That amount doesn’t include legal fees incurred by the city during almost three years of litigation.

The St. Helena Public Works Department issued a “will-serve” letter in 2016 agreeing to provide water for a project on the site of the old Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park, based on historical water annual water demand of 2,135,250 gallons per year.

The city rescinded that letter in 2018, claiming it had been based on the property owners’ “incorrect assumptions” about existing water use at the park, which had been vacant since 2014.

The move came amid concerns by the City Council that the project proposed to the county amounted to a hotel, not a continuation of the site’s use as a mobile home park.

Hall Vineland’s lawsuit sought a new “will-serve” letter and claimed damages exceeding $7 million. It claimed the property owners were only looking to renovate the park and had never abandoned their water rights.

Absent a settlement, the case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2022. According to a staff report by Kevin Siegel, special counsel to the city, “the City would have a reasonably good chance of prevailing in the trial court or on appeal,” but it would be “risky” and “costly.”

The $950,000 payment "eliminates risk that a court or jury would find the City liable for a larger amount," according to Siegel's report.

His report also stated that the settlement meets the city's goals by limiting water use to the mobile home park's historical demand and securing a separate water agreement limiting the adjacent Hall winery property to 8 million gallons of water per year instead of 12 million.

The city posted the proposed agreement online last Thursday along with the agenda for Tuesday's meeting. It prompted a flurry of public comments urging the council to give the public more time to review the agreement.

Members of the public also asked for clarification about what the Halls plan to do with the property and whether the city's $950,000 payment would come out of the General Fund or the water enterprise fund.

On Monday the city released an updated agenda removing the item from the council's consent agenda, where routine items can be approved with no discussion.

After the council discussed the settlement agreement in closed session on Tuesday, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth announced the council would postpone action until a future meeting.

Monday's meeting will also address questions raised by the public about the settlement. Questions can still be submitted to the council.

Councilmember Lester Hardy, who served on the city's negotiating team along with with Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, said the settlement would allow the city staff and council to focus on more pressing matters like water. Hardy estimated he'd devoted 100 hours to the case since he was elected in 2018.

Hardy also noted that St. Helena has been supplying water to the former mobile home site since 1940.

"This is a continuation of water service, and now with a water agreement that provides for a penalty should that amount be exceeded," Hardy added.

Councilmember Eric Hall said the settlement was "a little painful."

"But hopefully we're done with it," Hall said. "To Lester's point, we have a lot more pressing items ahead of us, and I look forward to moving on to those."

Dohring said the risk of losing at trial "is too great of a risk for our community," noting the plaintiffs' claim of $9 million in damages.

"When someone's asking for $9 million and has the potential to strike the city for $9 million, you have to wake up and get real," Dohring said. "I think that's what the city's doing right now."

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

