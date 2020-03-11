St. Helena City Council prefers combined City Hall/library building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Option 6 includes a major renovation of the library inside and out, with a new City Hall and multipurpose room/council chambers incorporated as an addition to the current library. Its cost is $33 million.

The council’s preferred Option 7 includes all of the amenities of Option 4, but adds efficiencies and decreases the massing by putting everything in a single 2-story, 27,000-square-foot building.

Councilmember Mary Koberstein said she wanted to choose Option 7 and exclude the other three options.

“I think it would be a tragedy … to build a new City Hall and just leave the library with a refresh,” she said. “I think we would regret that in the future. It would also inhibit how we could design the new City Hall.”

“Every month that we sit here and delay, we are adding $150,000 or $200,000 to the cost of this project,” she added, referring to the estimated cost escalation of 5% per year.

Councilmember Anna Chouteau said she prefers Option 7 too, but she wasn’t ready to exclude the others.

“The question for me is can we afford it?” she said, adding that the council should have a “Plan B.”