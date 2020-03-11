St. Helena City Council prefers combined City Hall/library building

The St. Helena City Council favors the construction of a new City Hall/library building on the library’s current site.
A joint City Hall/library/multipurpose room/council chambers on Library Lane would cost $38.7 million, according to new estimates presented Tuesday to the City Council.
The council voted 3-2 to identify the so-called Option 7 as their preference, although a few alternatives remain on the table.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Councilmember David Knudsen voted against the motion, saying the council shouldn’t choose a favorite until the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force reports on the city’s funding options in April.
Option 7 was one of four options presented to the council on Tuesday. It was one of two options that calls for tearing down and replacing the current library.
Option 4, reviewed by the council in January, calls for three new freestanding buildings along Library Lane: a library, City Hall, and multipurpose room/council chambers. At $54 million, the council has generally regarded it as too expensive and massive.
Option 5 includes an interior “facelift” for the existing library and an 8,500-square-foot City Hall next to it, with no multipurpose room/council chambers. At $17.8 million, Option 5 is the least expensive choice.
Option 6 includes a major renovation of the library inside and out, with a new City Hall and multipurpose room/council chambers incorporated as an addition to the current library. Its cost is $33 million.
The council’s preferred Option 7 includes all of the amenities of Option 4, but adds efficiencies and decreases the massing by putting everything in a single 2-story, 27,000-square-foot building.
Councilmember Mary Koberstein said she wanted to choose Option 7 and exclude the other three options.
“I think it would be a tragedy … to build a new City Hall and just leave the library with a refresh,” she said. “I think we would regret that in the future. It would also inhibit how we could design the new City Hall.”
“Every month that we sit here and delay, we are adding $150,000 or $200,000 to the cost of this project,” she added, referring to the estimated cost escalation of 5% per year.
Councilmember Anna Chouteau said she prefers Option 7 too, but she wasn’t ready to exclude the others.
“The question for me is can we afford it?” she said, adding that the council should have a “Plan B.”
Knudsen said he wanted to keep all of the city’s options open until the task force reports to the council in April. The failure of an HVAC unit that caused city staff to abandon the old City Hall in December was “a very clarifying moment” that will motivate the council to act.
“There’s no doubt in my mind we’re making a decision this spring,” he said.
