St. Helena City Council recognizes Black History Month

The City Council issued a proclamation Tuesday recognizing February as Black History Month in the City of St. Helena.
"I call upon all St. Helenans to honor the history made by Black Americans, to reflect on the centuries of struggle that have brought us to this time of reckoning, redemption and hope and to continue to fight for racial and social justice in our country and in our community," said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.
The resolution recounts the story of Carter G. Woodson, a son of slaves and a Harvard-educated historian who developed Black History Month.
The resolution also heralds recent historic firsts, like Kamala Harris, the first Black vice president, and Lloyd Austin, the first Black secretary of defense.
"The history of democracy in the United States is one of struggle and triumph," the resolution states. "During Black History Month, we are invited to explore and face the truth of our past, reflect on the continued struggle for racial justice in our country and draw inspiration and courage from the heroes who came before us. Before our country can move past racial harm and ever expect to move towards reconciliation, we must understand our past and create accountability for it."
WATCH NOW: THE WOMAN BEHIND GPS
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
“Recall Gavin Newsom” signs are popping up around California.
Almost one year after COVID-19 temporarily emptied its campus of students, life at Browns Valley Elementary School in Napa has returned to “no…
Doctors have been warning people that first dose can have a kick to it. And now, people are starting to report that second dose can cause more…
Napa Valley Fumé is close to becoming American Canyon’s first cannabis business.
Staglin Family Vineyard in the Rutherford area is the latest example of a Napa County winery saying it wants more visitors and rural neighbors…