St. Helena City Council recognizes Black History Month

The City Council issued a proclamation Tuesday recognizing February as Black History Month in the City of St. Helena.

"I call upon all St. Helenans to honor the history made by Black Americans, to reflect on the centuries of struggle that have brought us to this time of reckoning, redemption and hope and to continue to fight for racial and social justice in our country and in our community," said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

The resolution recounts the story of Carter G. Woodson, a son of slaves and a Harvard-educated historian who developed Black History Month.

The resolution also heralds recent historic firsts, like Kamala Harris, the first Black vice president, and Lloyd Austin, the first Black secretary of defense.

"The history of democracy in the United States is one of struggle and triumph," the resolution states. "During Black History Month, we are invited to explore and face the truth of our past, reflect on the continued struggle for racial justice in our country and draw inspiration and courage from the heroes who came before us. Before our country can move past racial harm and ever expect to move towards reconciliation, we must understand our past and create accountability for it."

